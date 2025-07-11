Flagler OARS Offers Free Narcan Distribution Kiosks for Local Businesses

Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is now offering free naloxone (commonly known as Narcan) distribution kiosks to local businesses as part of an initiative to make Flagler County a truly recovery-friendly community.

The Barney Naloxone Stand-Newspaper Stand Style Free Standing Naloxone Distribution Boxes come in various sizes and were provided to Flagler OARS by the State of Florida in recognition of their peer recovery work in the community. These weatherproof containers house free Narcan (naloxone) and include clear instructions on how to administer the life-saving medication during an opioid overdose emergency.

“Having a naloxone distribution stand at your business is like having employees trained in CPR – it’s a simple step that can save lives,” said Pam Birtolo, OARS Executive Director. “Opioid overdoses don’t discriminate. They affect people of all ages, including elderly individuals who may accidentally take too much prescribed medication, and tragically, even toddlers who accidentally ingest opioids.”

The initiative addresses a critical need in Flagler County, where opioid overdoses have historically been a significant concern. However, thanks to increased naloxone availability and education, overdoses have become less fatal in recent years due to prompt Narcan administration.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial from a cost perspective. Just two years ago, Narcan cost $400-$600 per box and required a prescription. While it’s now available over-the-counter, it still costs $40-$50 at pharmacies. Through Flagler OARS, businesses and community members can access this life-saving medication free of charge.

“Businesses that care about people can make a real difference by hosting one of these distribution stands,” Birtolo said. “It’s a visible commitment to being recovery-friendly and shows that you’re invested in the wellbeing of your employees, customers, and community.”

The distribution stands are designed for easy maintenance and restocking, with Flagler OARS handling all logistics. Each container includes step-by-step instructions for naloxone administration, making it accessible even for those with no medical training.

Businesses interested in hosting a free naloxone distribution stand can contact Flagler OARS at 386-233-3444 to request placement.

Flagler OARS currently distributes over 400 boxes of Narcan monthly and provides a variety of recovery support groups throughout Flagler County. The organization continues to work with local businesses, schools, and community organizations to expand recovery-friendly initiatives countywide. For the month of June, 2025, they provided support to 361 individuals, distributed 5,496 Narcan doses, participated in 52 events and hosted/coordinated an additional 34 events – totalling 431.75 hours – and facilitated 20 groups – fostering connection and healing.