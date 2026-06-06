The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 6, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at noon at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: The Normandy landing took place at dawn on Tuesday, June 6, or roundabout midnight-1 a.m. New York time, enabling the New York Tiems to issue a 6 a.m. extra edition with the banner headline you see above. But what else was being reported that day, once you got past the first 12 pages of war news? There was “News of Food” about a “Wide Assortment of Beverage Mixes For Summer Now Available in Stores,” with this reminder: “Word comes from the Depart-ment of Markets reminding consumers that the asparagus season is at its peak and that from now on until its close the first part of next month-the quality of the vegetable is at its best. Present prices are favorable at an average of 15 to 29 cents a pound.” As Omaha, Utah, Gold Juno and Sword were being assaulted, “High ranking officers of the nation’s fighting forces will attend the first of the special Tuesday matinees of “Oklahoma” this afternoon at the St. James Theatre for service men and women of the United Nations at reduced prices ranging from 60 cents to $2.10 (tax included).” There was a book review by the now-forgotten journalist Benjamin Stolberg about the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (Lilian Smith’s Strange Fruit was the top-selling fiction book of 1944, Bob Hope’s I Never Left Home the non-fiction top seller). The Yankees, a game and a half out of first, “returned home yesterday, glad to be back breathing the atmosphere of the hospitable East, even if only momentarily, after their first and not altogether satisfactory swing through the West. Dropping eight of the thirteen games in which they clashed with the White Sox, Browns, Tigers and Indians, was not as bad a showing as they made on the first 1943 Western swing, when they lost six of the only seven games they played.” By nightfall, about 4,400 allied troops and up to 9,000 German troops had been killed in Normandy, significantly more than at Antietam. One wonders how Bari Weiss would have controlled that coverage.

Now this:





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