The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 4, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Diary: Bill Bryson in his Sheherazadian Short History of Nearly Everything writes about the loneliness of the universe: “Carl Sagan calculated the number of probable planets in the universe at large at 10 billion trillion—a number vastly beyond imagining. But what is equally beyond imagining is the amount of space through which they are lightly scattered. “If we were randomly inserted into the universe,” Sagan wrote, “the chances that you would be on or near a planet would be less than one in a billion trillion trillion.” (That’s 1033, or a one followed by thirty-three zeroes.) “Worlds are precious.”” To think about the universe in those terms–to really think, to try to imagine it, to explore the near eternity of it, the impossibility of grasping it, of remotely understanding its distances–is as close as it gets to looking into the abyss. Do it long enough, and your sanity begins to flinch. It is also a reminder not only of our smallness, our irrelevance, but of the limits of the comprehensible, of the vastness of the absurd and of those myths we create to fill in the void, variations on god foremost among them. And yet, here we are, and in that realization alone, even in that absurd context, we begin to understand what Sagan meant by “precious.” In al this, here we are, and how lucky we are, at least as long as we are. I like to think, when I’m on the edge of that abyss, that once we no longer are, and if the afterlife is not nothingness, whatever consciousness we may have, if any, is a denial of distances, placing this and any universe within instant reach. There’s an elegance to the wish that just may redeem the absurd and that inevitable end so gleefully staring us down like so many indifferent stars.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



