Lauren Ramirez, Flagler County School Board Candidate District 5: The Live Interview

Lauren Ramirez is one of four candidates in two races for Flagler County School Board in the Aug. 20 primary, facing Vincent Sullivan in District 5. The District 3 and District 5 seats are both open as incumbents Colleen Conklin and Cheryl Massaro have opted not to run again.

School board elections are non-partisan races: all registered voters in Flagler County are eligible to cast a ballot in the two races–whether registered Democratic, Republican, Independent or from a minor party.









If you are a registered voter in Flagler County, you may cast a vote in both races regardless of the district, the town or the subdivision you live in–or whether you are out of state or living abroad, in which case absentee ballots may be sent in.

The election on Aug. 20 will decide the winners in District 3 between Derek Barrs and Janie Ruddy, and in District 5 between Lauren Ramirez and Vincent Sullivan. There will be no runoff.

School board members serve four-year terms and are paid $41,000 a year. The amount is set by the Legislature, not the local school board. It increases by a shade under $1,000 each year. In 2022 the Legislature passed HB1467, a bill that institutes a 12-year term limit for school board members. But the clock didn’t start ticking until November 2022. The restriction is on consecutive years only. The longest any school board member will have served when the new members are sworn in, in November, will be two years.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics: Lauren Ramirez

Place and Date of Birth: Washington, D.C., Oct. 2, 1983.

Current job: Owner and CEO of Salus Medical Training, LLC.

Political affiliation: Republican.

Financial disclosure.

Resume.











1. How have you prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one, and what is your method at arriving at decisions? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the commission, and how you handle your mistakes or misjudgments. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

My path to success has been paved by a lifetime of diverse experiences and a commitment to making a significant impact in our community. My background in education, both as a student, an instructor, and a small business owner, has given me well-rounded and practical knowledge that makes me the right choice as the next District 5 school board member.

My life story has significantly shaped my preparation for success. Losing my father, a professor, at a young age instilled in me a deep respect for education and a drive to make a difference. My mother’s resilience in raising four daughters taught me the value of hard work and perseverance. These experiences have made me proactive and committed to seeing projects through, no matter the challenge.

After earning my Bachelor of Science from the University of South Florida, I balanced a full-time job and a growing family, including twins, while continuing my education. Guided by faith and family, I completed my Master of Public Health and undertook doctoral coursework, gaining a robust understanding of health and education systems. My 12 years in higher education involved teaching, curriculum development, accreditation compliance, faculty and staff management, budgeting, student engagement, and community outreach, laying a strong foundation in educational best practices and policy implementation.

In addition, my most recent experience as a small business owner has equipped me with leadership, financial management, and strategic planning skills. Running a business requires decisiveness, accountability, and a proactive approach, qualities I bring everywhere. Additionally, while working at a university, I had to make timely decisions regarding accreditation and curriculum standards. Often, these decisions were challenging, but at the core, they had to be right for our students, university, and educational programs. I’ve also had to learn when to lean on subject matter experts and gain feedback from faculty/staff to guide the decision-making process, creating a successful path for all involved. Operating at this level required high transparency and direct communication to build trust and promote collaboration, which I will bring to the School Board to move Flagler Forward.

While my academic and professional background has significantly shaped my readiness for this role, my motivation comes from my four boys attending Flagler County schools. I have a deeply vested interest in the success of our local education system. My seven years as an active PTO volunteer, including two years as PTO President, have provided me with firsthand experience in our local schools, parent-teacher collaboration, and the opportunities within our classrooms. These roles have taught me the importance of listening to various perspectives, promoting a collaborative environment, and advocating for our children’s needs.

One character flaw I bring to the board when addressing challenges is my tendency to try to solve all problems presented during meetings. I’m determined to ensure all voices are heard and concerns addressed, but I understand that not everything can be resolved immediately. As a go-getter, I work through issues systematically with the board’s collaboration.

My proactive personality often leads me to think outside the box. I always put myself in others’ shoes to better understand and resolve issues. I am committed to thorough research and preparation, reaching out to experts and stakeholders for further investigation. When I encounter something I don’t know, I dedicate time to figuring it out, ensuring I provide accurate information and data. As a mother of four children in our schools, I know firsthand the day-to-day classroom experiences and state testing processes. I see the efforts of our teachers and the challenges they face. This dual perspective as a parent and advocate provides me with a comprehensive understanding of the educational environment.









I am an active Student Advisory Committee (SAC) member and have served on various school committees. These roles have given me insight into school operations and budget allocations. As a parent of an ESE child, I attend ESE Parent Advisory Council meetings (virtual or in person), gaining a comprehensive understanding of classroom and parent meeting dynamics regarding IEP and 504 issues.

I promote parent participation in school committees, raising awareness about their significant impact. As a small business owner, I actively participate in our county’s Classrooms to Careers programs, bringing direct experience to discussions about continuing these programs. I have also been a guest speaker at the Road to Success program and advocate for similar initiatives.

When I make mistakes, I take full responsibility, consult experts if needed, and reflect on my actions. This self-awareness and willingness to learn help me grow and improve continuously, ensuring I am dedicated to the success of our community.

I admire and respect Sheriff Rick Staly as a leadership model in Flagler County. Since taking office in 2017, he has led the Sheriff’s Office to a 54% reduction in crime, which is incredible and also every parent and community member’s dream! Sheriff Staly expanded the School Resource Deputy Program, ensuring every public school has on-site security and mentoring. He also introduced our Law and Justice Flagship program at Matanzas High School, educating students about the criminal justice system.

Sheriff Staly’s Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) provides annual educational and recreational programs to over 1,000 children. These programs offer a safe and supportive environment, encouraging positive relationships between law enforcement and our youth. By engaging children in sports, mentoring, and educational activities, PAL helps to steer them away from delinquency and towards productive futures.

We are in an inspiring era of female leadership, with several outstanding women serving as role models. One such leader who inspires me is Kellie Gerardi. Kellie, a bioastronautics researcher and citizen astronaut, is breaking new ground in space exploration and inspiring future generations in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics]. Her achievements and dedication to her field are truly motivating and are great examples of impactful leadership. She’s a hardworking mother and an excellent role model for our children and me; truly, the sky has no limit!

As you might have noticed in other interviews, Sheriff Staly seems to be everyone’s favorite (and safe) pick among local candidates; we should have probably added a caveat to the question along the lines of “other than Staly,” so doing so now, who other than Staly, among elected officials on local governing boards today, do you consider a model of leadership?

Leann Pennington, the County Commissioner for District 4, is a leader I greatly admire. As a dedicated female leader in our community, she works tirelessly to bring about necessary changes. Leann is always responsive and supportive, consistently reaching out to answer questions and address concerns. Her hard work and commitment to our city and community members make her a truly inspiring figure.

2. Beyond the essentials (proficiency and better in all fields) and the slogans (“Flagler Forward” etc.), what is your realistic vision for public education in Flagler County and how are you uniquely qualified to help enact it within the limitations of the job? How will you interact with the community?

My vision for Flagler County Schools is to create a safe and supportive environment for learning and working, preparing students for real-world success. Key to this is providing the necessary resources for faculty, staff, and students, ultimately aiming to return our county to an “A” rating.

To achieve these goals, we must stay current with educational materials, provide access to necessary technology, and offer targeted professional development for teachers. Additionally, fostering a supportive community for all students is crucial. Teachers need more time and innovative solutions to use these resources and teach our children effectively. Without sufficient time for teachers to utilize their resources, we cannot improve our students’ outcomes, increase our scores, or elevate our overall school grade.

Focusing on Exceptional Student Education (ESE) scores is crucial as they significantly impact our overall school grading. Increasing resources for ESE students and teachers can improve these scores and contribute to our overall success. However, ESE scores are just one piece of the puzzle. We must also ensure that all students master essential skills like reading, writing, and math; they must learn and know the basics.









I am uniquely qualified to serve as the next School Board District 5 member due to my extensive experience in higher education, including maintaining accreditation standards, developing curricula, and managing faculty and budgets. As a mother of four boys attending our schools, I have firsthand insight into the daily academic experiences and challenges of our students.

My active involvement in various schools and community organizations over the past seven years demonstrates my commitment and qualifications. I have volunteered and participated in:

– Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at Belle Terre Elementary School

– Student Advisory Committee (SAC) at Belle Terre Elementary and Indian Trails Middle School

– ESE Parent Advisory Council (EPAC)

– Science Instructional Committee

– Flagler County Education Foundation

– Classrooms to Careers at Rymfire Elementary School

– Road to Success program

– AdventHealth volunteer programs

My educational background includes a Master of Public Health, a bachelor’s in biomedical science, and doctorate coursework in Public Health. I have extensive experience in research, data analysis, and review, which will be instrumental in making informed decisions for our school district. I plan to continue interacting with the community as I have been as an active parent and community member. I will attend school events, promptly respond to emails and phone calls, and support parents, faculty, staff, and children. I will use various communication methods, including written communication, videos, and images, to ensure all voices in our community are heard and addressed. I commit to serving and advocating for our children, faculty, and staff with dedication and determination.

3. Give the current board a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with two or three specific examples where it has been lacking and two or three where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness and consensus-building.

Based on my observations and involvement in the Flagler County School District, discussing specific strengths and areas for improvement is more appropriate than assigning a grade. The board continuously learns and addresses new challenges, making a single grade insufficient to capture its performance. The board has excelled in several areas, such as consistently celebrating the achievements of faculty, staff, and students and fostering a positive school environment. Additionally, programs like “Classrooms to Careers” and our Diploma + Program provide students with valuable real-world skills and experiences, and some board members actively engage with the community through programs and events, demonstrating transparency and inclusivity. However, there are areas for improvement, including inconsistent attendance and involvement of some board members, which limits their understanding of community needs. As an educator and active parent, I will ensure consistent attendance and participation in board meetings and school events. My background in higher education, curriculum development, and faculty management allows me to make informed decisions and address challenges effectively. I will also ensure accessible communication methods, such as quarterly meet-and-greets and forums. By focusing on these areas, we can create a more effective and cohesive educational community in Flagler County.

Surely in your long experience in education you’ve faced situations where assigning a single grade was difficult, but you had to do so anyway, just as the state assigns grades to our schools and our school districts, even though a single grade may not reflect the district or the school in full–and just as you intend to return the Flagler district to an A. Given all that, and based on your answer above, what grade would you assign the board?

The same explanation as above but with the letter B, the same as our school district.

4. If a recession coincides with your term and the district is faced with cuts, as it was between 2008 and 2010, what two or three program areas, aside from instruction, would you consider cutting, and what areas would you consider too critical?

My approach would be to prioritize collaboration and resourcefulness before considering any reductions. Understanding the unique circumstances driving the recession is crucial, as each situation may present different challenges and opportunities.

Stakeholder Engagement and Resource Identification: I would contact all stakeholders, including educators, parents, students, and community members, to gather input and explore all available resources. Engaging with the Flagler County Education Foundation would be critical in identifying additional support and funding opportunities. The foundation has a history of supporting our schools; leveraging their resources and expertise would be invaluable.

Task Force for Grant Opportunities: I would work with our superintendent to establish a dedicated task force to look into grant writing and other funding opportunities. This task force would be responsible for identifying and applying for grants from federal, state, and private sources. By proactively seeking alternative funding, we can alleviate some financial pressures and avoid cuts altogether.

Collaborative Problem-Solving: Working with the community, we can explore innovative solutions and share resources to minimize the impact on our students. This collaborative problem-solving approach will help us to make informed and strategic decisions that prioritize the well-being and success of our students.

Before considering any cuts, I would exhaust all avenues to secure additional resources and funding.

p







While the steps you describe take time, and districts may be faced with more immediate decisions about cost-cutting, let’s assume that the steps you describe were taken, but the board was still faced with substantial cuts, as was the case in the Great Recession. What program areas would you look at first and what would you leave last?

Generally, my priorities would not change. In addition to safety, I would prioritize funding programs that directly affect student and teacher instruction to ensure success. However, the range of variables is too broad to provide specifics on which programs or even the degree to which programs might be affected in a hypothetical scenario at some point in the future. With common sense and some preparation, most storms can be weathered. For example, we know hurricane season happens yearly, yet many people wait until two days from the storm’s arrival to stock up on resources. As this is not a current issue, I would favor proactive measures to mitigate adverse financial impacts due to macroeconomic factors and to promote budget sustainability.

5. In 2022 the district successfully renewed its half-penny sales surtax. It was not as fortunate a little over 10 years ago when it attempted to renew a 25-cent property tax levy, and add 25 cents. Instead, it lost both, substantially lowering local, discretionary revenue. With the County Commission exploring ways to diminish its financial burden for school security, do you favor attempting to ask voters again for either a 25 or 50 cent levy?

This question assumes we are currently being fiscally responsible, a term we hear frequently. To me, being fiscally responsible goes beyond simply staying within budget. With inflation impacting everyone at the gas pump and grocery store, I would thoroughly evaluate every aspect of the budget before asking our taxpayers to contribute more money. This includes identifying potential efficiencies in processes and ensuring that we are appropriately staffed within our administration to free up capital in other ways. At this time, I do not have a definite option on this at this time.

Can you cite an example or two that suggests the district has not been fiscally responsible?

The “Let’s Talk” application, which the district was using, was not being utilized to its full potential and represented a significant expense. Additionally, we’ve faced issues in the past with contracts set to “auto-renew,” which have had negative consequences. I appreciate that in one of the recent agenda workshops, a School Board member emphasized the importance of not allowing an auto-renewal of the upcoming medical clinic contract. This was a respected decision.

6. Flagler County’s population has grown substantially in the last decade and a half, but this was the first year that the district saw an enrollment increase. Private, religious, virtual and charter schools and home-schooling have successfully eroded public education’s share of students, and private-school subsidies from the state help continue that trend. What is the future of traditional public education in your view, and are Flagler schools doing enough to counter enrollment erosion from traditional public schools?

It’s important to recognize that how families choose to educate their children is a personal decision, and the type of educational options available today reflects the variety of learning needs and tools. The trend of declining public school enrollment is a national phenomenon, not specific to Flagler County. This trend highlights that more families are choosing learning opportunities that best suit their children, thanks partly to the increase in technology and various educational resources.

Flagler schools have already made significant changes and are adapting to these changes, ensuring that we offer a high-quality educational experience that meets the needs of most students, and there is always room for making more changes. There are ways we can continue what we are doing for those who feel public schools are the place of education for them, which include:

Enhancing Academic Programs : Increase and focus more on our Diploma + programs and Classrooms to Careers.

: Increase and focus more on our Diploma + programs and Classrooms to Careers. Fostering a Safe and Inclusive Environment : Focusing on both physical safety and emotional well-being by promoting additional resources.

: Focusing on both physical safety and emotional well-being by promoting additional resources. Engaging with the Community : Increase communication and actively involve parents and community members through regular forums, parent-teacher associations, and community events. Review and explain to families and the community the impact their involvement can make.

: Increase communication and actively involve parents and community members through regular forums, parent-teacher associations, and community events. Review and explain to families and the community the impact their involvement can make. Innovative Learning Opportunities : Continue to expand our innovative learning opportunities, such as STEM programs, arts integration, extracurricular activities, and career and technical education.

: Continue to expand our innovative learning opportunities, such as STEM programs, arts integration, extracurricular activities, and career and technical education. Resource Allocation and Support: Ensuring that our teachers and staff have the resources and support they need to deliver high-quality education is fundamental. We need to continue investing in relevant and useful professional learning/development for our schools and ensuring our teachers have the time to fully use these professional learning opportunities.

This follow-up somewhat anticipates the next question, but while it it is unquestioned that the trend of decelerating enrollment is not limited to Flagler County, St. Johns County has seen an 18 percent enrollment jump just since 2019-20 (the year of Covid), while Flagler has remained flat (according to Department of Education figures). St. Johns has consistently been the best rated school district in the state, while Flagler County has scored B after B. Does that not suggest that, when given a choice, parents are more attracted to a better rated district than not? In other words, are we missing the obvious?









Families undoubtedly desire a better-rated district. When my family and I moved to Flagler County, we specifically bought our home because it was zoned for an A-rated school at the time. It’s clear that families are attracted to higher-rated schools. My goal is to help increase the grades of all our schools, ultimately returning us to an A-rated district. Achieving this won’t be an overnight process; it will require time and dedication from everyone involved. However, with the right tools and a collaborative effort with the board and our community, I am committed to working hard to see how we can make this happen.

7. Since 2012, the Flagler school district has earned an A rating only once. It’s been a B-rated district the rest of the time. Why? What will you do to ensure an A rating during your tenure?

The last time Flagler was an A-rated district was the school year before the pandemic. Since then, we have struggled to rebound as effectively as other districts. Our B rating has been influenced by several factors: low achievement scores on state tests, low college and career readiness scores, lower ESE scores, and a 3% drop in graduation rates. Changes in state standards and calculation methods have also impacted our rating, although this year’s performance under last year’s standards would have made us an A-rated county.

I admire our current administrators, led by LaShakia Moore, for taking ownership of these challenges. Their proactive approach and dedication give me confidence in our leadership and its potential to guide us back to an A rating.

Short-Term Plan:

Recruit Volunteers: Actively recruit vetted volunteers to free up teacher planning time. Community members and college students can assist during non-instructional times (such as lunch, recess, and making copies), allowing teachers to focus more on professional development and planning. This additional support will directly benefit our ESE students and help improve overall achievement scores. Even an extra hour per week for teachers to work on their professional learning and development skills can significantly contribute to raising our overall school score. Limit Cell Phone Use: Implement a strict no-cell phone policy to improve student attention and mental health. Research shows that reducing social media use can significantly enhance focus and mental well-being. For example, Timber Creek High School has demonstrated positive outcomes with this policy. We can create a more conducive learning environment that supports academic success and overall student health by minimizing distractions. Expand Partnerships: Increase student engagement and retention by expanding mentorship programs and partnerships with professional organizations, such as the female mentorship program through the Professional Women of Flagler County, in partnership with the Education Foundation.

Longer-Term Plan:

Orton-Gillingham Training: Incorporate targeted professional development based on data from Flagler County schools, particularly focusing on ESE and low-achieving reading students. Train all teachers in Orton-Gillingham methods to support dyslexic students, as one in five people is dyslexic. Without the proper tools and resources, our ESE and non-ESE scores will not improve. Investing in this training will help enhance long-term educational outcomes, ensuring that all students receive the support they need to succeed. Modified School Calendar: Working with the teacher union to explore a modified school calendar that provides more professional learning/development time for teachers. This will require additional resources, but it is a viable option for long-term improvement. Diploma Plus Certification Programs: Expanding certification programs and establishing more partnerships with technical fields will enhance student readiness for post-graduation success. Additionally, we must prioritize ensuring that students not only participate in these programs but also get registered and pass state certification exams associated with these programs. This will provide them with valuable credentials and improve our school grades, as successful certification exam outcomes significantly impact the grading calculation. According to the Department of Education, our current performance in this area could be better. Addressing this deficiency will help us transition from a B to an A rating. Change School Start Times: With the approval of the upcoming statute, I will work to collaborate with the transportation department to ensure a smooth transition and provide any necessary assistance. Additionally, I support changes in school start times based on data showing how sleep impacts mental and physical performance. Well-rested teachers and students are essential for improving mental acuity and overall performance. This change is crucial for creating an optimal learning environment and promoting academic success.

Key Opportunities:

Data from the Florida Department of Education shows clear opportunities regarding achievement levels, particularly with our ESE and African American student populations. Based on my experience as a parent of an ESE child and research, specific teaching strategies like Hattie Instructional Strategies and Marzano’s instructional framework can significantly impact our lowest-performing groups. Teachers need time and resources to develop and deploy these strategies consistently. Explicit instruction across the board would help raise achievements in these subgroups.









As an active school volunteer, I’ve had many conversations with staff and administrators. A common theme is that teachers lack time to develop skills and consistently apply these strategies. At the school board level, I will prioritize both short-term, budget-friendly actions and a longer-term plan for sustainably achieving an A rating.

My extensive experience in higher education, active community involvement, and firsthand insight as a parent uniquely qualify me to help implement these strategies and achieve an A rating for Flagler County Schools.

Your reference to a modified school calendar to give teachers more time for training and development accurately notes that it would require more resources, and in fact that was the source of resource—built into a somewhat longer school day back then–tat had to be scaled back when the district did have its extra .25 discretionary mil, or property surtax, in place until 2012. That goes to the earlier question on taxation: as you recognize, with the need–and the ideas you propose–how would you fund such initiatives and others you detail very well here if not with the additional discretionary dollars?

Other counties are successfully implementing similar initiatives with positive feedback from teachers and administrators. For example, in Hillsborough County, where my sister is a Behavioral Analyst, schools dismiss one hour early every Monday. They ensure there are no state tests, field trips, award ceremonies, or anything extra on Mondays and have a process to secure enough staff for extended day if needed. Teachers use this time for professional learning, working on IEP and 504 documents, and applying their professional development strategies.

Similarly, other counties have half days dedicated to discussing, reviewing, and allocating resources. If we were to implement a similar system here, it would require careful planning and investigation, not necessarily more funding. If funding were the case, though, we should not need to wait to look for funding to start this initiative or any initiative. We can begin now by exploring grants and other funding opportunities while working with current partners to help, such as the Education Foundation, or even reaching out to other local organizations. Acting now is crucial because our current methods are not yielding the desired results (B district). Change takes time. Additionally, we can learn from the experiences and processes of other countries already implementing these strategies, ensuring we don’t need to reinvent the wheel.

8. Evaluate Superintendent LaShakia Moore as a leader, an innovator and a navigator of what has been the most challenging, and at times embarrassing, local government board in Flagler County.

Some defining characteristics that come to mind when thinking of a great leader are integrity, accountability, ownership, empathy, and passion. LaShakia displays these traits in every challenge and scenario she encounters. Her dedication to our students and schools is evident through attending various events. I once saw her at a Flagler Ed Foundation event; she then went to a high school award ceremony, and later that same evening, she was heading to a third event, all after hours. As she discussed at the Professional Women of Flagler County’s Tea Party this past year, she is passionate about literacy from a personal perspective and is committed to working with our students.

LaShakia’s honesty and willingness to take ownership of every challenge are key to effective problem-solving and finding solutions. Her dedication and efforts demonstrate her leadership and commitment to positively impacting our community.

9. Where do you stand on arming school personnel? If supportive, what ratio of armed personnel-to-students would you consider reasonable?

I support the guardian program, which is currently the only legal option allowing school personnel to carry firearms. However, I would only support it as an additional resource under the strict guidance of our Sheriff’s department, and it should not replace any existing School Resource Officers.

Regarding the ratio of armed personnel to students, I would want to ensure adequate coverage while maintaining a safe and supportive educational environment. After discussing this with law enforcement experts, school administrators, and other safety experts, I would have more clarity on a specific ratio.

10. Beyond the right to private expression, which has always included students’ and personnel’s right to pray outside of instructional time, what school-sponsored religious expression do you consider permissible, and where do you draw the line?

I support a student’s right to pray outside of instructional time and am open to exploring the Chaplain programs recently passed in Florida. These programs can offer additional resources for our children’s support and address mental and emotional health issues. Parental approval must be required before involvement with a student, ensuring parents are informed and agree with their child’s participation. This would be an additional resource that may not be available in the school.

11. You’re having a conversation with a student. The student requests that you refer to them by gender-neutral pronouns. Do you comply?

As a school board member, I would comply with all applicable laws and district policies. Currently, the policy requires that a parent complete the designated form, enacted in August 2023, to allow the use of a name different from those on the student’s birth certificate.

You are not necessarily having the conversation on school grounds or in the context of a school function, but person to person, let’s say during a chance encounter and conversation you’re having with the student at Publix, at church or at a restaurant. How would you react, or respond?

As an elected official, I would adhere to the guidelines I have outlined.



12. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

No.