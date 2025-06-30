The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Nobody wants to do anything today.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Notably: From Statista: “Millions of people who are eligible to receive housing assistance in the United States are being left without it, according to a new report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. In 2021 (latest available data), a record high 8.5 million very low-income renter households with severe housing problems went without federal housing assistance, marking an increase of 3.3 million households since 1991. Severe problems here include spending more than 50 percent of income on rent and utilities or living in severely inadequate housing. The report writers warn that the proposed reductions in federal resources for crucial housing support would leave even more people with severe housing problems. They explain: “Rental assistance programs like Housing Choice Vouchers, public housing, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits provide lifelines for roughly 5.1 million households. Most households assisted by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have extremely low incomes and include children, older adults, or a person with a disability. These programs, which assist vulnerable households and expand the supply of affordable housing, are already underfunded.” From Statista: “Millions of people who are eligible to receive housing assistance in the United States are being left without it, according to a new report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. In 2021 (latest available data), a record high 8.5 million very low-income renter households with severe housing problems went without federal housing assistance, marking an increase of 3.3 million households since 1991. Severe problems here include spending more than 50 percent of income on rent and utilities or living in severely inadequate housing. The report writers warn that the proposed reductions in federal resources for crucial housing support would leave even more people with severe housing problems. They explain: “Rental assistance programs like Housing Choice Vouchers, public housing, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits provide lifelines for roughly 5.1 million households. Most households assisted by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have extremely low incomes and include children, older adults, or a person with a disability. These programs, which assist vulnerable households and expand the supply of affordable housing, are already underfunded.”

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



