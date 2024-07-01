Peter Johnson, Palm Coast Mayor Candidate: The Live Interview

Peter Johnson is one of five candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast mayor, a four-year term. The candidates who qualified are incumbent David Alfin, Cornelia Manfre, Johnson, Alan Lowe and Mike Norris.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for Palm Coast mayor. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected (or re-elected) mayor. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.

The mayor is paid $30,039 a year a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.









FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Peter Johnson

Place and Date of Birth: Plainsboro, NJ; July 6, 1993

Current job: Self-employed Handyman

Party Affiliation: Republican

Financial Disclosures.

Resume: None turned in.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I have done the groundwork and have talked to thousands of residents about Palm Coast and the issues we face. Just to be on the ballot I had to receive signatures amounting to 1% of the registered voters in the prior election. I personally spoke to every single person who signed one of the 711 petition slips I needed to qualify. Not only did I get it done, I garnered all of the signatures within two months of filing to run. No other candidate in the mayoral race can say that – they either paid a fee to be on the ballot or had a team who assisted them in collecting signatures over a period of a year. Being successful in our local government means being ready to put in the hard work to enact meaningful change locally and lobby at the state level to fund shortfalls in our budget. I will do just that as your mayor. I plan on treating this position as a full time job. I understand our city ; I understand its residents ; and I understand how we need to get back to the fundamentals of local governments to protect Palm Coast. Open dialogue with the residents is paramount and I pride myself on being honest and being transparent. I am committed to continue that once elected! Our success as a city depends on civic engagement and community support. I will work diligently to regain the faith in our local elected officials. The consensus among the residents and myself is clear, our shared concerns for our city’s future will be my top priority from day one.









Speaking of Day 1, there will be two actions I intend on bringing forward into effect immediately. The first – I will pass the gavel to Mrs. Pontieri and make a motion to make her Vice Mayor of Palm Coast. The second – I will make a motion to revert and revise the self appointed pay raise that Mayor Alfin, Vice Mayor Danko, and Councilman Nicholas Klufas voted for themselves. I will work with my fellow council members to establish a pay rate increase schedule. This will ensure that any future councils, including ourselves, cannot vote to increase their own pay and will prevent any excessive percentage increases over time.

Some consider my age and my lack of prior political experience a flaw. I consider it my greatest strength. I’m not entrenched in the local bureaucracy nor do I owe unwavering allegiance to anyone other than the residents of Palm Coast. That allows me the freedom to tackle issues without needing approval from anyone except the people who live here and are invested in our community. We need new blood and a fresh perspective to address the multitude of challenges our city faces due to the poor leadership we have endured recently. Having a younger mayor like myself would foster a culture that embraces and retains younger residents, making the city more attractive to businesses and balancing the tax base with working age residents. This missing workforce is crucial in our cities economic viability and will enhance the services the residents ACTUALLY need. Perception is everything and addressing issues from a fresh perspective – something this area has lacked for some time – is desperately needed.

Admiration is a strong word and not one I would use when reflecting on our local politicians. That being said, I have a lot of respect for the work that Councilwoman Theresa Pontieri, County Commissioner Leann Pennington, and Sheriff Rick Staly do for our residents. I believe they have shown exceptional qualities of leadership and have helped make our city/county better and safer with their dedication to serving the residents of Palm Coast/Flagler County.

When I think of leadership that stands out in my lifetime , the individual that immediately comes to the front of my mind is Senator John McCain. Unfortunately he has passed away in recent years, but when I was growing up he was a figure that I considered to be a role model in politics and intellectual leadership. From his service, to his decorum, to his policy, and willingness to work across the aisle to solve problems, I have always thought he exemplified what a politician should and can be.

“Each Generation makes its contribution to our greatness. The work that is ours to do is plainly before us; we don’t need to search for it.” – Senator John McCain

In your preparation for the job, you mention speaking with at least 700 constituents. Have you met with members of the city’s senior administrative staff to understand the inner workings of government, studied the budget, drafts of the comprehensive plan, and other essential documents of governance? What would your proposed base salary be for the mayor and council members, and how would it increase over time? “The freedom to tackle issues without needing approval from anyone except the people who live here” is a nice phrase for the stump, but there are 100,000 people who live here: how does one get “approval” from such a large, diverse, often contradictory and nowhere near-monolithic constituency, if not through political compromise that may not necessarily satisfy large segments of your constituents?

Yes, I’ve thoroughly reviewed the budget and comprehensive plan. I have also spoken to numerous city employees, both current and former, at a variety of levels within different departments. The Mayor’s role is not to advise staff, it is instead in conjunction with the other council members to advise the city manager how to proceed, who then directs staff accordingly. This is why it’s so important to have the right liaison between council and personnel.

Real simple. Let’s do the math and add some context. While this is considered a ‘part-time’ position, in reality, it is not. Regardless, everyone who seeks office knows what they are signing up for and the salary that accompanies the position. In my opinion, being an elected official should be based on willingness to serve and desire to better the community – not determined by personal gains or financial incentives. That being said, we do have to eat, and this job does require a significant workload. I preface this with the fact that any changes made require the votes of my fellow city council members. It’s my belief that this is the most palatable approach to not limit the potential of the council, while simultaneously doing right by the residents who feel they have not received their money’s worth for the pay increases the council allotted themselves.









The answer : $26,295.47

How did I get there?

A breakdown:

$9600 in 1999 is equivalent to the purchasing power of $18,097.61 in 2024.

If you accommodate for inflation, at a rate of 2.5% compounded year over year, for the past 25 years (1999-2024), while using the original base salary of $9600 it adds $8,197.86 to the purchase power. A 3% increase compounded yearly to adjust for future inflation would take effect in 2026.

Here’s what it would look like:

2025 / Year 1 – $26,295.47 +3% for inflation year over year

2026 / Year 2 – $27,084.33 (increase of $788.86 from year prior)

2027 / Year 3 – $27,896.86 (increase of $812.53 from year prior)

2028 / Year 4 – $28,733.77 (increase of $836.91 from year prior)

**2044 / Year 20 – $47,492.54 (increase of $21,197.07 since implemented)

[Editor’s note: Johnson misplaces the $9,600 salary as the council’s base salary in 1999, thus affecting the rest of his calculations with an inaccurate premise. In fact, council members were paid $100 a month in 1999, or $1,200 a year, with no additional perks. In inflation-adjusted dollars, that would have been $1,885 a year today. In 2003, the council raised council members’ salaries to $6,000, and the mayor’s salary to $7,500 a year. In constant dollars, that would be $10,241 and $12,801 today. The $9,600 salary for council members and $11,400 for the mayor were enacted in 2007. In constant dollars, that would mean a salary today of $14,541 for council members and $17,268 for the mayor. Johnson accurately notes that average annual inflation since 1999 has been 2.5 percent.]

No one agrees on everything. There will be difficult and uncomfortable conversations. Some people may not be happy with certain decisions, but in order to effectively govern, there needs to be compromises made. Overall, I’m confident that the majority of our residents agree on the core principles and issues we face in Palm Coast. There are four other members of the council and although they can be elected by votes from outside their districts as well, they are supposed to represent their respective areas.

We need to place a strong emphasis on bridging the gap and connecting our residents with their respective district council members. Due to the lack of confidence, our residents are forming their own representation groups all over the city. That is the point of having districts and elected officials who are supposed to represent them. I have been an active participant in many of these gatherings/groups and it’s inspiring to see so many residents invested in our community. Our council SHOULD be using this critical period of high engagement to enact meaningful changes. Instead, they bicker, fight, and prioritize their own interests, failing to present logical solutions or engage in outreach that isn’t self-serving.

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

Mayor David Alfin: F

Vice Mayor Ed Danko: D

Catherine Heighter: C-

Nicholas Klufas: C+

Theresa Pontieri: B+

Cumulative Overall Grade: D

I would have given the council an F, however the majority of its members have done an excellent job of showing the residents their inability to govern effectively. This shows us the importance of quality leadership at the local level. I like to give credit where credit is due.

Common sense and reasonable proposals have been lacking. We’ve all attended a council meeting or read newspaper articles that leave us scratching our heads, wondering how we ended up with this abysmal representation and leadership, while our beautiful city is heading in the direction of many failed cities prior. I plan to bring common sense and reason back to the council – focusing my time as mayor on the core issues of Palm Coast that residents constantly see ignored, such as swale maintenance, traffic congestion, and infrastructure (water, wastewater, roads, etc.) As I stated when I first entered the race – I will be beholden to absolutely no one but the residents of Palm Coast.

At council meetings, I’ve noticed that members often don’t ask the right questions—or any questions at all—about projects or plans presented by city staff. While no one can know everything, the council’s job is to be well-informed before making decisions that impact our lives. This isn’t happening.

I plan to ask the right questions and hold city staff to higher standards. This will improve both the council’s and the staff’s effectiveness by providing clear guidance and provide residents with the services they both need and pay for.









Your answer is very critical, but only in generalities. If we are to infer from your answer that the council has failed to address congestion and swale maintenance, to take two examples, what would you specifically have done, and with what revenue, to address either? It’s not as if Palm Coast can build new roads, as opposed to perhaps enlarging very few remaining ones it could enlarge. Even if growth stopped today, how would you address existing congestion beyond the extensive traffic technology the city implemented a few years ago? What “right question” would you have asked, for example, of Carl Cote, the stormwater and engineering director, about the city’s long-term capital plan? What “right question” would you have asked the city’s lobbyists when they were called to the carpet?

In regards to congestion: Not only did Mayor Alfin lead the charge on annexing, rezoning, and approving every single piece of residential development he could; he did so with very little, if any, future planning. This has resulted in increased stress to our existing infrastructure. Buckle up, pun completely intended, because it is not going to get better. Short of widening roads, there are not many viable fixes that can effectively be implemented to make significant change. Even if we had unlimited funds, there are geographical restraints in many areas.

In regards to swales -we have 1200 miles of swales / 40 miles are covered a year = 30 years. Taking three decades to make a full pass around the city is unacceptable… this is per the city’s own admission. The swale maintenance program has been a total disaster and should be outsourced to the private sector, in order to cut costs and shift the city employees internally to help better serve other departments. Done right, this will be more efficient and less costly in the long run, while drastically enhancing the level of service residents receive.

Reevaluate public transportation

Encourage alternate modes and routes of travel

Enhance sidewalks, trails, and paths for better and complete connectivity

Promote carpooling

How do we plan to fund the upkeep and additional staff needed for the projects the city received grants for since they typically only cover the initial costs?

How could we have possibly set a record for appropriations while simultaneously receiving zero funding for any of the critical infrastructure items Palm Coast so desperately needs?

3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

Align

Objective #1: Identify savings and conduct a revenue and impact analysis to fund a property tax rollback for the coming fiscal year

Objective #4: Design and implement a citywide plan for swale maintenance and performance

Differ

Objective #2: Conduct a solar evaluation of city assets to identify opportunities to utilize this energy source and achieve cost savings

Objective #12: Implement the Parks Master Plan

Add

Conduct a survey of undeveloped land and start the process of identifying Priority Protection Parcels (sensitive land) and initiate acquisition research through partnerships with land trusts

Implement a water treatment expansion, impact, capacity and system performance evaluation

To the future council- We ran on promises to make improvements, and this council will work hard to rebuild trust, gain confidence, and restore faith in the city’s leadership. By working together, showing we are actually listening and holding ourselves accountable, we can show our residents that we are committed to using their tax dollars wisely and efficiently. I am confident we can achieve this together, as your mayor.

Solar is considered to be the fastest-growing energy sector, and the most promising. Why should cities not explore that potential if it could reduce energy expenses and the city’s carbon footprint? What are your objections to the parks master plan? The land-trust approach to saving properties from development is an old holy grail that has never panned out in decades, though candidates and elected officials continue to speak of it, enabling them to appear friendly to protecting disappearing green zones without proposing a more realistic approach. Flagler County asked voters to approve a countywide sensitive-land levy that provides a modest amount of dollars for protection. Why shouldn’t Palm Coast do likewise, if it’s realistic, credible solutions you are seeking? What would be your alternative?

Simply put – I don’t think we have the buy-in from enough of the community yet and in my opinion, at this point in time, it would be an enormous uphill battle. The city has more pressing issues to address first that will pose their own unique challenges and our city staff already has a demanding workload.

Conservation is literally at the top of the list of priorities and directly under that is funding mechanisms. 1.3 and 1.5 under Goal 1 in the “Parks Master Plan” go directly against those core principles as future park additions call for clearing parcels of tree canopy on pristine land. Residents have been clear that the focus should be on maintaining and enhancing what we have while placing a premium on nature. We must focus on spending more modestly as we already have many funding challenges to face and we need to be extremely conservative and mindful of our spending habits across the board.

I disagree with your assessment of land trust. “Politicians” preach about them, but promises and actions differ greatly. How many actually make an effort to follow through? It’s one tool in the box for protecting our green spaces and one I do not believe is being pursued aggressively enough. Allocating funding to land acquisition programs similar to how the county did is an option as well, and one that I wouldn’t have a problem putting on the ballot and letting voters decide. I know with a reasonable proposal people will make smart decisions and vote accordingly. Changing land development codes, implementing a land donation program directly to the city, and introducing possible incentives to achieve those goals could also be used. Prior administrations have not made land conservation a priority – I will. It’s my special interest.











4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

I hesitantly write this, but it is probably the only honest answer regarding taxes in this interview series. My goal as your mayor will be to reduce or, at worst, neutralize taxes. Keeping taxes low should always be a top priority. However, the spending patterns of current and previous councils, improperly assessed impact fees, and inappropriate state funding requests have made it difficult to guarantee this.

City officials cannot continue to ask residents to shoulder the tax burden. I plan to review every city department to ensure that every tax dollar is used appropriately. This is one of the main reasons I am running for office. I believe the city is misallocating tax funds through wasteful spending and not doing enough to attract businesses. This has resulted in a tax base that is 90% residential and only 10% commercial. We need to shift this to a more balanced 70% / 30% split.

There are too many variables to make a firm commitment on specific funding sources right now. The concept is simple: don’t spend money we don’t have. By reducing waste and attracting businesses that residents actually want, we can better manage our city’s finances and reduce the tax burden on residents while retaining sales tax dollars locally.

Can you cite two examples of “misallocating funds” and “wasteful spending” that, if avoided, would be substantial enough to affect the property tax rate? What are you referring to by “improperly assessed impact fees?”

Wasteful Spending – Waterfront Park

Misallocating Funds – Self Appointed Pay Raises

Individually no, they do not affect the property tax rate, but in the aggregate they do.

Impact fees should be much higher. If you are going to develop or move to the area, the impact fees should reflect the additional levels of services required. The council had opted not to assess impact fees at the maximum allowable amount to compensate for the shortfalls in the budget fueled by reckless overdevelopment, nor the cost associated with expanding the city’s footprint in such a rushed and careless fashion.

5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

On the residential side, we have seen a significant decline in quality. Stick-built houses are going up instead of block construction, the lots are much smaller with houses much closer in new developments, parcels of land are being clear-cut in infill areas – leading to excessive residential development with little commercial development to balance it. In fact, the current council has consistently voted to rezone land originally designated for commercial use into single or multi-family residential. This creates more residents without corresponding economic growth, epitomizing urban sprawl and poor long-term planning. The focus seems to be on personal gains rather than sustainable development for us residents.

I would strongly oppose multifamily residential development that does not mesh with surrounding neighborhoods. Our city is already densely populated, and adding more multifamily units would exacerbate the strain on our resources, such as fire, police, and public works, and unnecessarily increase our budgetary needs. Additionally, rezoning commercial land for additional residential use would further imbalance our community, leading to unsustainable growth and even more strain on our already stretched resources.

Assigning a percentage to a type of housing doesn’t tell the whole story and, in my opinion, isn’t the proper way to address our city’s housing needs. It’s a tool for discussing housing options but doesn’t paint any real picture. I think most residents agree, single housing is preferred over apartments or multifamily residences, and this preference has been a key factor for many investing in our city. Residents have chosen Palm Coast over other parts of Florida, even when surrounded by multifamily residences, because of the deliberate way our community was founded.

Rather than aiming for specific percentages based on arbitrary percentages, our focus should be on meeting the needs of the residents. If there’s significant demand for apartments, we should develop them in suitable areas. I was successful in helping prevent the apartments in Seminole Woods but unfortunately, poorly placed projects such as those on Old Kings near Toscana & Hidden Lakes are still being approved. This underscores the importance of thoughtful planning and development that respects our community’s character and needs.

Absolutely not. In fact, I will be seeking to adjust the Land Development Code to ensure that our multifamily residential developments harmonize better with Palm Coast’s character. This would involve requiring natural vegetation buffers, stricter height regulations, increased conservation land, and mandatory nature trails with a tree canopy along a percentage of the walkway. I will encourage staff to collaborate closely with developers to ensure we are meeting – not exceeding – the LDC. Furthermore, rezoning any existing land use parcels to multifamily residential would be firmly opposed.











6. The City Council created an arts district in Town center in 2020, but the district has been moribund, and more recently may be further elbowed by a planned YMCA on land previously dedicated for an arts center. What role should the city have in facilitating (not creating, to be sure) arts and culture? Is the city doing enough? Would you favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue from the Town Center CRA to the arts, as had been the original intention in 2020?

With the YMCA funding vetoed, we now have the opportunity to use the pre – designated land to further support arts and culture inside the CRA. From my experiences traveling to major cities and smaller towns all across the country, I’ve seen how the success in these arts districts are closely tied to local businesses, who ultimately shape the character of the area. The question is whether or not we have effectively developed Town Center to attract those small businesses to reach that goal? We have not. Multifamily residential homes have been built, but options for shopping are limited beyond the movie theater and a few select services. This reflects a significant oversight by the city, council, and developers in the pledged aspirations of creating a walkable, vibrant, “downtown” for residents to enjoy. Palm Coast should work towards that, while ensuring we do not incur additional debt from general funds by focusing the majority of CRA tax revenue within the boundaries those dollars generated must be spent, allowing us to properly allocate funds and enhance services and amenities within the CRA to benefit all the residents of Palm Coast.

7. The West Side, west of U.S. 1, is poised to potentially double Palm Coast’s size, or close to it, with the development of the acreage through which the city secured substantial funding for the connector road from Matanzas Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway. Is the city capable of handling that expansion even as its existing infrastructure—stormwater, roads (think congestion), parks—east of U.S. 1 experiences shortfalls and draws residents’ complaints? How would you balance that expansion with the needs in east Palm Coast—or change infrastructure management?

The short answer is no – it’s not.

The city is already struggling to handle expansion and has misplaced priorities by seeking appropriations to expand westward. They have consistently approved numerous developments within Palm Coast that we have yet to even begun to see the ramifications of. The residents are already complaining about stormwater issues, poor road conditions, high taxes, decreased quality of life, increased traffic, fumes, and congestion, and so much more. One major problem is the lack of infrastructure funding. Impact fees have not been properly assessed, leading to tax increases for existing residents to cover these shortfalls. Palm Coast as we know it will bear the brunt of this expansion, further crowding an already congested area.

With the more than $100 million appropriated for the west-side loop road in the last two legislative sessions, that expansion is sailing through. Demonstrably, a homesteaded property owner in Palm Coast has not seen taxes increase in the last 10 years. n fact, inflation-adjusted tax bills have decreased for the homesteaded. It’s a different story for the non-homesteaded. You wish to address those matters of quality of life, but everything you mention has a cost, yet you want lower taxes, while impact fees–which the city just raised in some regards–cannot of their own cover growth’s whole bill. How do you resolve that contradiction?

We need to raise and max out impact fees to get us as close as possible to covering the strain new development has on an area. Most new subdivisions are responsible for their own infrastructure costs so it’s mainly service based and operational costs that need to be addressed. All of which have line items. We recently had the opportunity to assess the impact fees at a higher rate and the council declined because we were waiting on state apportions that never came and only raised them minimally delaying those assessments an additional 4 years until they are able to be reevaluated. It starts by closing the disparity in the gap.

When you say we need to “raise and max out impact fees,” does that mean you would go beyond the recommendations of fee-study consultants who, by law, provide the city with the justification and maximum allowable impact fee levies when the city is considering raising them? Or are you saying you would apply the maximum allowed within those study recommendations?

The later, the maximum allowed within those recommendations which was not done.











8. Palm Coast’s saltwater canals may need dredging. It’s never been done in the 50-year existence of the city and its ITT antecedent. But the canals—like those recreational amenities mentioned above–are limited to a few neighborhoods. If and when it comes to that, who should pay for the dredging, and through what taxing mechanism?

Full disclosure: I live in the C-section, and these canals have helped shape me into who I am. They are a core part of Palm Coast and its offerings to the many outdoorsmen, boaters, kayakers, and homeowners who enjoy them and a key part of our drainage plan east of 95. Ultimately, the residents of Palm Coast will bear the cost because prior administrations and our current council have failed to implement or account for future planning. I refuse to sugarcoat it. This project, by the time final estimates come in, will cost in excess of $100 million, which is roughly one third of our general fund operating budget. The complexity of the canal problems predates Palm Coast, as they were constructed before the city was incorporated. In the meantime, we need to explore all possible funding options, including applying for grants and seeking state, local, and federal funding. Realistically, we must plan for the possibility that we may not secure enough external funding. This project must be paid for regardless. My goal as your mayor would be to find the most effective way to reduce the burden on our residents while ensuring the proper maintenance of one of the most critical aspects of our stormwater management system.

Assuming that state and federal grants are not available, as they have not been, would you favor a layered special taxing district that would levy a uniform base fee across the city but an additional fee, based on property values, for those living along canals?

It’s possible it will come to that, it is one of many options that will rely heavily on public input. From canal and non canal homeowners. I have spoken to hundreds of C Section residents and most are willing to pay “their fair share.” If we work through the budget and we have exhausted all other available avenues, then we have to face the inevitable or make the decision to incur debt. I’m extremely confident that between the council and residents we can find a solution that will benefit everyone involved. This would have been an amazing ask to the state via appropriations but we did not request it to be funded…further ignoring our cities priorities.

9. Describe in one paragraph the principal qualities you will seek in the new city manager you will be responsible for hiring, and what expectations you will have from that manager from day one.

The qualities of the future city manager I will seek is someone with a fresh outlook, as Palm Coast lacks a strong mayor both in practice and reality. Prior city managers have been passive in their dealings with the council and staff. We require a firm, fiscally responsible individual who values every tax dollar, is resourceful with our funds, and can think outside the box to provide practical solutions. The ideal candidate must be highly qualified and capable of fostering prosperity for Palm Coast while aligning with residents’ long-term vision, all while facing the challenges of population growth. They should think 10, 20, even 30 years ahead when decisions are being made.

The right fit for this position has the potential to remain city manager for decades, spanning multiple administrations. Clearly, what has been done in recent years has not been effective. We should change course from internal hires and look towards finding a highly qualified individual from outside the area, familiar with Florida but without prior experience in Palm Coast, to provide an outside perspective. Preferably, someone from a slightly larger city, experienced in managing larger resident populations, while prioritizing Palm Coast’s preservation of its natural beauty and unique characteristics. Remember, we have yet to see the full weight of the development that has yet to be completed.

10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Evaluate that relationship as it stands today. What is your analysis of the latest method of hiring what would amount to five additional deputies a year for the next three years, based primarily on call volume, and how would you pay for it? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future?

The relationship between the Sheriff’s Department and our community faces financial strain due to rapid growth. This growth has highlighted the need for additional deputies and support staff to effectively handle increasing calls for service. While residents are extremely happy with Sheriff Rick Staly’s outstanding leadership, the concern is to ensure FCSO can continue keeping our roads and community safe since the increase in call volume is directly linked to the council’s approval of extensive residential development without sufficient planning or coordination among agencies.

I do not support an independent city police department due to cost concerns. Creating and maintaining one would strain our budget unnecessarily. The Sheriff effectively manages crime and safety, and creating an independent department could drastically increase potential liabilities and costs.

One option to discuss for funding additional deputies would be to consider a “Sin” Tax if Amendment 3 (Marijuana Legalization) passes. Another option that should be better utilized is adjusting impact fees to cover the needed deputies.











11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

No, No, N/A

Please explain what led to your separation from Flagler County Fire Rescue, and what led to the sheriff’s report(s) resulting from your altercation with Community Cats of Palm Coast.

Absolutely. I attended an in-house / private paramedic program with Flagler County Fire Rescue which coincided during my time there as a volunteer. While attending the program, an instructor who was an employee of the school and county, gave myself and other members of the class test answers and were encouraged to take part in cheating on exams, falsifying documentation, and falsifying clinical and class hours. I was uncomfortable with all of it and I brought my concerns to the program’s owners, the instructors, union representatives, and the numerous chiefs at the department. I was in return told by a chief to turn in my gear, my badge, and that I would be removed from my position after nearly four years of spotless dedicated service and commitment, severing any future plans to work for the department. Upon my exit from the program and the department I enrolled in the highly esteemed paramedic program taught by Dr. Winston Warren at Daytona State College, where I graduated with honors. I was fortunate enough to be the recipient of the Freddy Gleissner Jr. – Vinnie Gough Sr. Memorial Scholarship which paid for my entire tuition at DSC and helped offset the cost of the money I did not recover from the other program.

[Editor’s note: Peter Johnson submitted the following document relating to the above.]

The Community Cats issue: Those report(s) arose after I was out picking up trash on one of the trails by my house as I often do. I noticed there was a cat feeding colony that initially looked like a small homeless camp. Directly in front of this colony was a sign that stated it was illegal to feed any animals within the park, per Palm Coast. I left it alone and did not touch it. When I was done cleaning up that stretch of the trail, I proceeded to ride my bike around the remainder of the loop, when I noticed a few members of the C.O.P. program from the Sheriff’s Office on bicycles as well. I reported it to the gentleman and they rode their bikes with me to the location. They confirmed that it was not supposed to be there. They had advised that they wanted to take pictures but it could be removed. They had asked if I saw the people, to advise them that they would like to speak and to potentially get contact information.

The following morning I was enjoying my daily ride and I noticed a woman who was walking to the same location with a crate and paper plates. I stopped my bike and asked her if she was the caretaker of the feeding station and advised her that the feeding station was not supposed to be on city property and that the sheriff’s office representative had requested she speak with them. She immediately became hostile towards me and proceeded to start acting panicked and began screaming. I proceeded to pull out my phone to record the moment because I didn’t know what to do. I did not want any false allegations levied against me from someone who was clearly not acting rationally. Upon pulling out my phone she proceeded to swing at me and attempted to knock my phone out of my hand. She then pulled a canister of pepper spray out and attempted to deploy it. I immediately called the Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident. I was frustrated with the entire situation and said some regrettable things. It could have been handled better by myself and all parties involved, I take full responsibility for that. In hindsight I should have let code enforcement remove the feeding station from city property, which they ultimately did a week later after it was set back up.

Just to be clear. I am not anti-cat. I am pro native wildlife. Feral cats do a significant amount of damage to our native fauna and also out compete our similarly sized native feline – the bobcat, for food sources. They directly contribute to the decline of native birds, reptiles, insects, and small mammals who play a critical role in our ecosystem.

Unfortunately, what has transpired since as a result of this incident is a pathetic and sloppy attempt to disparage my name / character with baseless accusations that are reprehensible, fraudulent, and downright false.

[Note: FlaglerLive is among the recipients of a screen shot purportedly from Peter Johnson, using a racial slur. Numerous attempts to authenticate the image, including attempts to authenticate its alleged recipient, have failed, though the claim has also been the subject of fake “news” stories from fake websites. While we have not ruled out Johnson’s authorship, as evidence currently stands, it strongly suggests that Johnson is the subject of a smear campaign and is not the author of what appears to be a fabrication.]