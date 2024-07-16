Nick Klufas, Flagler County Commission District 3 Candidate: The Live Interview

Nick Klufas is a Republican candidate for Flagler County Commission, District 3. The two-term Palm Coast City Council member, who is term-limited, faces Kim Carney and Bill Clark, both Republicans, in the Aug. 20 primary.

But since no non-Republicans filed to run, it will be an open primary: all registered Flagler County voters from all parties or no-party affiliation may cast a ballot in this race, which will be decided on Aug. 20.









Because a write-in candidate has filed expressly to close the election to non-Republicans, only registered Republicans may cast a ballot in this race.

Three seats are up on the commission in this election cycle. Andy Dance in District 1 is the only incumbent. Dave Sullivan has opted not to run again in District 3.

Similarly, in District 5, where Donald O’Brien has opted not to run again, Republicans Ed Danko and Pam Richardson will face off, but since a write-in filed, the primary will be closed, and only registered Republicans are eligible to vote.

The write-ins are essentially fraudulent candidacies by individuals who have no intention of running legitimate campaigns. Their sole aim is to close the primary and prevent more moderate votes from influencing the outcome, even though the races will be decided on Aug. 20. They have disenfranchised over 47,000 Flagler County voters. They will not be interviewed, since they are not serious candidates. (See: “The Write-In Fraud” and “To Neutralize Write-In Fraud, Switch to Republican.”)

Flagler County Commission members serve four years. They’re paid $70,000 a year.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Nick Klufas

Place and Date of Birth: Port Jervis, N.Y., April 18, 1988.

Current job: Social Media Software / Software Development | Palm Coast City Councilman, District 3.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial disclosure.

Resume.









1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one, and what is your method at arriving at decisions? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the commission, and how you handle your mistakes or misjudgments. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

As a two-time Vice Mayor and current councilman, I’ve actively prepared myself to succeed from day one by leading significant initiatives and fostering strong collaborative relationships. Implementing the Council’s Strategic Action Planning Process has equipped me with a comprehensive understanding of local governance and strategic project management. My experience in building consensus and ensuring accountability within the council has honed my ability to drive effective and efficient decision-making. These experiences have provided me with the necessary skills and insights to contribute effectively from the very beginning.

I most admire Sheriff Rick Staly for his leadership over the past eight years. I have witnessed first hand his ability to drive operational costs down while cutting crime in half. His advocacy for more resources and collaboration with city staff to create a data-driven approach to policing has significantly benefited our community. Under his tenure, the City has added a substantial number of dedicated officers, a measure I proudly voted for to enhance our public safety efforts. Additionally, his efforts have fostered greater cooperation between the city and county through joint workshops, exemplifying the positive outcomes of collaborative governance.

Sheriff Staly seems to be everyone’s favorite (and safe) pick among local candidates; we should have probably added a caveat to the question along the lines of “other than Staly,” so doing so now, who other than Staly, among elected officials on governing boards today, do you consider a model of leadership, and who has been a model of political or intellectual leadership to you, beyond Flagler?

There are several in the local political scene that I feel have the analytical skill set to lead a budgeting process and also build consensus. At the County I’ve had inspirational discussions with Commissioner Greg Hansen, David Sullivan, Donald O’Brien and Andy Dance. While at the City I have confidence that David Alfin and Theresa Pontieri have the ability to pursue consensus and thorough understanding of any subject matter.

Although no longer elected, I’d still like to shout out Bob Cuff for being a steadfast role model of level headed thinking. He’s one of the best to have ever done it and I feel privileged to have served with him.

2. Give the current commission a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

I would assign the current commission a solid B+ for its performance over the last two years. This grade reflects a combination of notable achievements and areas where there is room for improvement.









I am proud of the commission for finally adopting a comprehensive beach management program. Additionally, their collaboration with community leaders in Flagler Beach to expedite land acquisition was instrumental in clearing the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commence their critical beach nourishment project.

The Flagler County strategic planning process, while commendable, has room for improvement. Having been part of a comprehensive overhaul of our strategic planning process in the City, I bring valuable experience to the table. Our city successfully leveraged the expertise of Dr. Joe Saviak, ensuring that each official had the opportunity to advocate for their specific initiatives. This inclusive approach not only fostered collaboration but also enhanced the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives. I am confident that similar enhancements could significantly benefit Flagler County’s strategic planning efforts.

Twice in the last few years the commission stumbled with ill-fated attempts to win the cities’ support, your city among them, for a half-cent sales tax that you yourself support, and the commission stumbled again with one, then a second, plan to finance its beach management plan (which, you will surely agree, is meaningless without a financing mechanism). To what do you attribute those stumbles, and what will you do to help the commission avoid them?

I believe this revolves around expectation management and a public outreach / education campaign. It’s imperative that we communicate to our residents what these half-cent taxes are funding and how it’s improving their quality of life. If we compare and contrast previous successful attempts we can quickly realize we have more work left to do; often times the amount of work is a function of how loud and boisterous specific officials want to grandstand.

3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current commission’s goals, two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the commission to follow your lead.

I strongly support the commission’s goal of building a diverse, sustainable economic base. My commitment to promoting technology and innovation aligns well with the commission’s emphasis on creating economic opportunities and supporting small businesses. I will continue advocating for the development of a tech hub in Palm Coast, leveraging my background in technology to attract startups and tech companies. Working with the commission to secure grants and other funding sources will be a key part of this initiative.

Additionally, I agree with the commission’s objective to enhance communication between decision-makers and residents, and to increase public understanding and support for the city’s goals. I plan to implement more Town Hall meetings and virtual forums to engage with residents. By utilizing social media and other digital platforms, I aim to make government actions more transparent and accessible.

While the commission focuses on expanding population and business growth, I advocate for a more balanced approach that considers the impact on local infrastructure and the environment.

Leveraging Fibernet, Palm Coast’s broadband network, into a new source of revenue for the city on par with a utility was a centerpiece of your 2016 run for City Council. The idea went nowhere, as did a related proposal to create a citywide WiFi system for students. Why, and how does that lend credence to your commitment to promoting technology and innovation–which, notably in your answer here, is open-ended?

I’d argue I helped spur the 50 Million dollar investment into our City from Metronet. I successfully championed the 2018 Fibernet Business Plan Report. That plan with clarity provides an exact path to having a profitable Fiber-Internet Utility in Palm Coast. I brought back the business models to our council and understandably I couldn’t convince them to advocate for an investment for an amount that would have had to go to referendum. We had the opportunity to create an entirely new source of revenue, but the political environment has evolved to be more apt to setting the table for private investment and that’s exactly what happened. I’m thankful for Metronet coming to our community, they are providing a tremendous investment into our local economy and providing choice for residents which were stuck in a duopoly of internet choice for years, which I promised to end. This map isn’t a coincidence:

We've also expanded our WIFI capabilities notably from 2016, especially at our parks and sports facilities such as Indian Trails Sports Complex which is home to some of our greatest local youth leagues. FiberNET has also been leveraged for the automated metering infrastructure that our water utility has implemented, which allowed the reassignment of several staff that were responsible for meter-reading.











4. Taxes: The county needs new revenue. Would you support raising the sales tax half a penny? Are you opposed to property tax increases? What three specific line items would you cut from this year’s proposed budget to keep the property tax where you’d want it?

Raising the sales tax by half a penny is a proposal I would consider supporting if it was strictly for public safety, given the county’s need for new revenue. Increasing the sales tax can be a more equitable way to generate funds, as it distributes the tax burden across all consumers, including visitors, rather than solely on property owners.

Regarding property tax increases, I am generally opposed to significant hikes. Property taxes can disproportionately affect residents, particularly those on fixed incomes, such as retirees. However, maintaining a flexible approach is crucial, and minor adjustments might be necessary to ensure the county’s financial health and support vital services.

The half-penny sales tax revenue would generate roughly $5 million more a year. The Sheriff’s Office has been the single-best funded agency in the county (in Palm Coast and the county). The county has just enacted a public safety/law enforcement impact fee, which will enable the county and the sheriff to shift dollars for such things as new patrol cars, new equipment and capital away from the general fund, which is one more advantage for the sheriff’s budget. Why would that budget need an additional $5 million a year, and what of the county’s mounting infrastructure needs, among them roads or the beach?

This is a great question for the Sheriff, all of the information presented during our joint workshops points to playing ‘catch up’ and pursuing a sustainable level of service for his force. Offsetting some of the one-time costs through impact fees will hopefully lessen this tax burden.

5. State law requires schools to have armed security in each school, and Flagler schools have chosen to do that with sheriff’s deputies, paid for half with the state’s allocation of Safe Schools dollars from the district, and half through general fund dollars appropriated by the County Commission. The Commission has signaled some interest in scaling back its commitment, but not if it means reducing security in any way. The sheriff is proposing a 60-40 split, with the school board assuming 60 percent of the cost. Do you support that shift? Do you see alternative ways of shifting the cost?

Ensuring the safety and security of our schools is a top priority. The proposal to shift the cost burden of armed security to a 60-40 split, with the school board assuming 60 percent of the cost, is a pragmatic approach given the financial constraints faced by both the County Commission and the school board. I support this shift as it aligns with the principle of shared responsibility between local government entities.

However, it is crucial to approach this shift thoughtfully to avoid any negative impact on the quality of security provided. Here are alternative ways to consider shifting the cost without compromising school security:

Grant Funding: Aggressively pursue additional grant opportunities at the state and federal levels specifically aimed at enhancing school security. This includes applying for funds from programs such as the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program.

By exploring these alternatives and maintaining a collaborative approach between the County Commission, the school board, and the sheriff's department, we can ensure that our schools remain secure without placing undue financial strain on any single entity. This balanced approach will help us meet the state's requirements and keep our children safe.









By exploring these alternatives and maintaining a collaborative approach between the County Commission, the school board, and the sheriff’s department, we can ensure that our schools remain secure without placing undue financial strain on any single entity. This balanced approach will help us meet the state’s requirements and keep our children safe.

The district’s share of security funding is ensured through the Safe Schools allocation which is, in fact, a state grant. The federal grant you referred to is tiny–the current total allocation is $73 million nationwide–and is limited to $500,000 awards spread over three years, and restricted to peripheral security matters, whether training or metal detectors, not to funding school resource deputies. In sum, counties and districts have long ago learned that grant funding, beyond state and local government allocations as we know them today, is all but non-existent, which re-emphasizes the importance of local commitments. Given those realities, would you stick with a 50-50 split if the district were to say that it could not shoulder a heavier burden?

If the district were unable to shoulder a larger portion of the split I would support a 50-50 split. We can’t compromise on safety, especially in our schools. The parents in our community deserve to be confident that when they are dropping their kids off that they are safe.

6. Where do you stand on school concurrency, and were you supportive of the commission rolling back the district’s initial ask for a doubling of school impact fees?

I believe in maintaining the school concurrency standard, which ensures development proceeds only when there is sufficient school capacity. This policy prevents overcrowding and ensures quality education for our students. However, I support a more balanced approach to impact fees. While I understand the school district’s preference for upfront payments for planning purposes, a pay-as-you-go approach could ease the financial burden on developers and stimulate growth. Regarding the rollback of the district’s request to double school impact fees, I supported this decision to balance growth and fiscal responsibility.

7. Evaluate the county’s long-term beach-management plan–specifically, its taxing approach. How would you raise the needed $7 million a year, understanding that there are no grants ahead? Do you consider the amount sufficient? Is the taxing-district method that weighs the heavier tax burden on the barrier island appropriate? Should all county taxpayers and zones pay equally? Is doing nothing an option? If not, please explain.

Evaluating the county’s long-term beach management plan, specifically its taxing approach, involves several key considerations. The plan aims to raise $7 million annually to address beach erosion and protection. Given that no grants are forthcoming, this amount needs to be generated through local revenue.

Evaluating the county's long-term beach management plan, specifically its taxing approach, involves several key considerations. The plan aims to raise $7 million annually to address beach erosion and protection. Given that no grants are forthcoming, this amount needs to be generated through local revenue.









One plan suggested taxing properties in a tiered manner: oceanfront properties would assume 60% of the tax, properties east of A1A would pay 25%, and properties west of A1A would pay 15%. This approach is reasonable and reflects the varying degrees of direct benefit and risk from beach erosion. Additionally, a base rate would be applied to all properties to ensure broad-based support for the initiative.

The proposed $7 million annual budget appears sufficient for the foreseeable future, given the scope of the beach protection projects. However, it is essential to ensure that this amount is indexed to inflation to maintain its purchasing power over time. Transparency and public engagement are also critical. The public needs to understand why the money is needed, how it will be used, and the fairness of the distribution method.

Doing nothing is not an option. The consequences of inaction include accelerated beach erosion, increased risk of property damage, and loss of tourism revenue. Therefore, implementing a well-communicated, equitable taxing approach is necessary to preserve our beaches and protect the community.

8. Evaluate the performance of County Administrator Heidi Petito, listing strengths, weaknesses and areas of concern.

County Administrator Heidi Petito has demonstrated commendable leadership, particularly in maintaining fiscal responsibility and advancing strategic planning for Flagler County’s future needs. She has effectively implemented budget strategies that ensure financial stability and has prioritized public outreach, strengthening the relationship between the county administration and its residents.

However, there have been instances where the execution of new initiatives, such as the beach-management tax plan, faced challenges due to insufficient public involvement and discussions with local governments. This highlights an area for improvement in ensuring thorough stakeholder engagement in future projects.

9. With the county’s population exceeding 130,000, where do you stand on the county and its three major cities devising a collaborative public, surface, fixed-route transportation system that goes beyond the county’s current limited operation? How would such a system be paid for?

It is crucial to address our growing transportation needs. Given Palm Coast’s extensive network of over 550 miles of roadway in of itself, which was not designed with public transportation in mind, expanding our current limited operation is necessary. However, I do not support a fixed-route transit system due to its high cost. Instead, I propose a more flexible and cost-effective approach. We can explore on-demand transit services, which offer greater flexibility and lower costs compared to fixed routes. Funding for this system can come from a combination of state and federal grants, public-private partnerships, and reallocation of existing transportation funds.

The county spends almost $3 million to keep its on-demand public transportation system going, paying 33 employees, buying fuel, maintaining a bus fleet and an overhead bureaucracy that in large part supports the system, but doesn’t provide a single ride. If no fixed-route system is in the future, would you support exploring or adopting what some other cities have adopted–a ride-share system using Uber and Lyft as the on-demand system, with the county establishing means-tested criteria for eligible riders, and subsidizing their cost?

The users of our on-demand public transportation system are often some of the most vulnerable residents in the County. I'm open to a hybrid approach where the County still has the ability to facilitate these rides when necessary. I believe electrification of our fleet can reduce fuel costs and long term maintenance costs, which I would like to pursue.











10. The sheriff’s budget plus the capital budget have risen rapidly, with the continuing addition of deputies and more planned ahead: 20 over the next five years in the county, 37 more in Palm Coast. In light of persistently low crime rates—and taking account of population growth–where do you place the point at which expansions in budgets and ranks outweigh the benefits, or become more burdensome on the county’s overall budget than necessary? Is there such a thing as overfunding police?

The sheriff’s budget and capital budget have risen with growth, driven by the addition of deputies, with 20 more planned for the county and 37 for Palm Coast over the next five years. This expansion has played a significant role in making Palm Coast the second safest city in Florida, which I have supported through approving over 20 new police officers and backing their budgets.

However, maintaining a balance between safety and fiscal responsibility is crucial. Through continuous collaboration with the sheriff, who provides up-to-date crime data and population growth trends, we can ensure that our investments in law enforcement remain necessary and effective. It is essential to periodically assess whether the benefits of expanding the police force continue to justify the costs. Overfunding can occur if additional resources do not yield proportional improvements in public safety. Therefore, we must remain vigilant and data-driven to maintain an optimal balance, ensuring that our community remains safe and our budget remains sustainable.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

Yes, I faced a 2010 misdemeanor pot possession charge. It was subsequently adjudicated.