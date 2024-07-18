Bill Clark, Flagler County Commission Candidate District 3: The Live Interview

Bill Clark is a Republican candidate for Flagler County Commission, District 3, in an open-seat election, as Dave Sullivan has opted not to run again. Clark faces Republicans Kim Carney and Nick Klufas in the Aug. 20 primary.

Since a write-in candidate filed to run in this District 3 race, it will be a closed primary, with only voters registered as Republicans eligible to cast a ballot.









Three seats are up on the commission in this election cycle. Dance is the only incumbent, running against Fernando Melendez in District 1. In District 5, where Donald O’Brien has opted not to run again, Republicans Ed Danko and Pam Richardson will face off, but since a write-in filed, the primary will be closed, and only registered Republicans are eligible to vote.

The write-ins are essentially fraudulent candidacies by individuals who have no intention of running legitimate campaigns. Their sole aim is to close the primary and prevent more moderate votes from influencing the outcome, even though the races will be decided on Aug. 20. They have disenfranchised over 47,000 Flagler County voters. They will not be interviewed, since they are not serious candidates. (See: “The Write-In Fraud” and “To Neutralize Write-In Fraud, Switch to Republican.”)

Flagler County Commission members serve four years. They’re paid $70,000 a year.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics: Bill Clark

Place and Date of Birth: Cook County, Ill., August 1, 1961.

Current job: Retired. Former profession not disclosed.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial disclosure: Not provided.

Resume: Not provided.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one, and what is your method at arriving at decisions? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the commission, and how you handle your mistakes or misjudgments. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I am retired from a successful business career. I have a Masters in Accountancy and am prepared to apply my years of experience to work as a full-time commissioner. In preparation to succeed as County Commissioner, I have spent the past year talking with Flagler County residents about their concerns. I came to realize that their concerns are very similar to mine. The topmost concern I was hearing over and over was that Flagler County residents want to see responsible and sustainable policies and zoning to ensure we preserve the beauty we all enjoy in Flagler County.

I lived in the Orlando area back in the 80s, it was a beautiful area to live, minimal congestion, many green areas, abundant wildlife and quality of life was good. That is gone and everyone I know has moved out of the area. I don’t want to see that happen to Flagler. I purchased my home in Flagler Beach in 2010 because I was attracted to the small-town charm of old Florida, the green areas and the 3-story moratorium.









How have you prepared yourself with regards to the functions of government, enabling you to get up to speed relatively quickly–have you met with county staff, studied the budget, followed commission meetings regularly to keep up with issues? As to the second part of the question: Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

2. Give the current commission a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

Based on my conversation with many Flagler County residents, they do not feel enough is being done to determine the environmental impact the large developments are having on Flagler County. For example, what will be the impact on congestion, shopping, crime, lost habitat and schools, just to name a few of the concerns.

What grade do you give the current commission? If not enough is being done to mitigate environmental impacts, can you cite one or two examples of recent developments where you see that to be the case, and tell us how you, as a commissioner, would have addressed the matters? What would you bring to the table as means of improving the commission’s effectiveness?

3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current commission’s goals, two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the commission to follow your lead.

I will comment on the top concerns that I have been hearing from many Flagler County residents, which we need to push for:

Responsible growth policies. Implement a coastal management plan to ensure the future of our coastal beaches. Continue to keep Flagler County safe by giving law enforcement the tools they need.

To address the concerns cited, I will do the work necessary to put together an action plan to present to fellow commissioners.

That does not answer the question. Can you try again, keeping in mind that the second and third item have been or continue to be enacted?











4. Taxes: The county needs new revenue. Would you support raising the sales tax half a penny? Are you opposed to property tax increases? What three specific line items would you cut from this year’s proposed budget to keep the property tax where you’d want it?

I will never support frivolous, unsupported tax increases. However, in rare situations it may be necessary. For example, due to the storms Flagler County has seen during the past decade, we have seen extraordinary coastal erosion, thus a tax increase might be warranted to preserve the integrity of our beaches and coastal regions.

To be specific though: what do you consider to have been a “frivolous, unsupported tax increase,” and what, in this year’s budget–which has been discussed at length and published by the county–would you have cut, if anything? The county has attempted three times in the last few years to move toward raising the sales tax by half a penny. Is that a move you’d support?

5. State law requires schools to have armed security in each school, and Flagler schools have chosen to do that with sheriff’s deputies, paid for half with the state’s allocation of Safe Schools dollars from the district, and half through general fund dollars appropriated by the County Commission. The Commission has signaled some interest in scaling back its commitment, but not if it means reducing security in any way. The sheriff is proposing a 60-40 split, with the school board assuming 60 percent of the cost. Do you support that shift? Do you see alternative ways of shifting the cost?

It is a priority to keep our schools safe while we also need to be fiscally responsible.

No question. But can you address the 60-40 split in the sheriff’s proposal?

6. Where do you stand on school concurrency, and were you supportive of the commission rolling back the district’s initial ask for a doubling of school impact fees?

I am hearing from the majority of Flagler residents, and I agree, that developers should proceed only when there is sufficient capacity in schools to seat students and that developments should pay impact fees up front. It is not fair for long-term Flagler residents to be subsidizing new developments.

7. Evaluate the county’s long-term beach-management plan–specifically, its taxing approach. How would you raise the needed $7 million a year, understanding that there are no grants ahead? Do you consider the amount sufficient? Is the taxing-district method that weighs the heavier tax burden on the barrier island appropriate? Should all county taxpayers and zones pay equally? Is doing nothing an option? If not, please explain.

I believe we need to be fiscally responsible and look at all options to avoid raising taxes. However, due to the unprecedented storms in Flagler County during the past decade there has been extraordinary coastal erosion, thus a tax increase might be warranted to preserve the integrity of our beaches and coastal regions.

That seems to be a repeat of an earlier answer, but without addressing the specifics of the question–one of the most urgent matters before the commission today. Can you try again, addressing the specifics?

8. Evaluate the performance of County Administrator Heidi Petito, listing strengths, weaknesses and areas of concern.

I don’t know enough about Mrs. Petito to make an informed decision.

That raises a concerning question: how closely have you followed county business, including meetings, and have you at any point sought to meet with Petito to gain some insights into the administration and the county’s $307 million budget?

9. With the county’s population exceeding 130,000, where do you stand on the county and its three major cities devising a collaborative public, surface, fixed-route transportation system that goes beyond the county’s current limited operation? How would such a system be paid for?

I have not researched this enough to make an informed decision.

10. The sheriff’s budget plus the capital budget have risen rapidly, with the continuing addition of deputies and more planned ahead: 20 over the next five years in the county, 37 more in Palm Coast. In light of persistently low crime rates—and taking account of population growth–where do you place the point at which expansions in budgets and ranks outweigh the benefits, or become more burdensome on the county’s overall budget than necessary? Is there such a thing as overfunding police?

I support providing our police and first responders with the resources that they need to keep Flagler County safe, while we also need to be fiscally responsible. I will look at all options to work towards an action plan that will continue to keep our County safe.

Your response is paradoxical: you appear to support the planned additions in law enforcement ranks, but you call for fiscal responsibility: at what point does fiscal responsibility call for a different or a lesser expansion of policing ranks? How do you define that line?

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

No.

