Ty Miller, Palm Coast City Council District 1 Candidate: The Live Interview

Ty Miller is one of four candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast City Council, District 1. It’s an open seat, as Council member Ed Danko, who is running for a County Commission seat, will resign by November. The candidates who qualified are Kathy Austrino, Shara Brodsky, Miller and Jeffrey Seib.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for City Council. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.









A city council member is paid $24,097 a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Ty Miller

Place and Date of Birth: June 26, 1981.

Current job: Not disclosed.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial Disclosures: Not provided.

Resume: Not provided.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I have prepared myself to succeed from day one on the Palm Coast City Council through a combination of education, military service, and professional experience. I graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School and have lived in this community since 1998. My service in the Marine Corps, with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, has instilled in me the values of leadership, discipline, and integrity. I hold degrees in Communication and Business from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from the University of Florida. As a project manager handling software development projects with eight-figure budgets, I have a proven track record of delivering results under pressure.

In terms of character flaws, I believe my high standards can sometimes lead to perfectionism, which means I must battle to stay “out of the weeds” and work to guide the execution of the council’s goals by others. This also ensures I always strive for excellence and accountability. My unique perspective is shaped by my military service and professional background, which has taught me the importance of leadership and accountability.









Among elected officials in Flagler County, I admire Donald O’Brien for his steady and thoughtful approach to leadership. On a broader scale, I look up to Neil deGrasse Tyson for his exceptional thought leadership and outreach, demonstrating how complex ideas can be communicated effectively to a wide audience.

Surely you’ll agree that high standards and perfectionism are not quite a character flaw in the context of this run for office, where the question seeks to better understand how you see a weakness that you might not be proud of and might get the better of you, but that you know how to overcome–the sort of reflection your experience surely has prepared you for: what would that be?

Ty Miller did not answer the question.

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

I would give the council a B grade for its performance over the last two years. The council has excelled in areas such as public safety and community services, ensuring that essential services are maintained. However, there have been shortcomings in infrastructure maintenance and fiscal management. My experience in business and finance will help bring a more disciplined approach to budgeting and resource allocation, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and effectively.

We annually hear of the city’s quite clean audits. Can you give one example of a significant fiscal management shortcoming?

Ty Miller did not answer the question.

3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

Aligned Goals:

Economic Development: I fully support efforts to expand our commercial tax base to reduce the financial burden on residents.

I fully support efforts to expand our commercial tax base to reduce the financial burden on residents. Public Safety: Ensuring our law enforcement and first responders have the necessary resources aligns with my commitment to community safety.

Differing Goals:

Infrastructure Spending: I believe there needs to be a greater focus on accountability and efficiency in infrastructure projects.

I believe there needs to be a greater focus on accountability and efficiency in infrastructure projects. Arts and Culture: While the current council has made efforts, I think more dedicated resources should be allocated to revitalizing our arts district.

New Goals:

Fiscal Responsibility: Implementing stricter budget controls to eliminate wasteful spending.

Implementing stricter budget controls to eliminate wasteful spending. Sustainable Development: Promoting green initiatives and sustainable practices in city planning.

To convince the council, I will present data-driven arguments and build coalitions with like-minded council members and community stakeholders.

Understanding that council (actually, all local government elected officials) have long strived to broaden their respective tax bases, but year after year, decade after decade, continue to be faced with more of the same, to what extent and how specifically do you think a council member can alter the commercial tax base, beyond zoning matters and an active, inviting city department that seizes on prospects–which is already in place? Can you cite one example of significant wasteful spending in the last two years?

Ty Miller did not answer the question.











4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

I am opposed to property tax increases and adopting tax rates that are not at rollback levels. Many contemporary cities have a commercial tax base near 40%, significantly higher than ours. By expanding our commercial tax base, we can generate additional revenue without raising taxes on residents, creating more job opportunities for our young and middle-aged residents. I do not support a countywide sales tax increase, a public service tax, or a utility franchise fee. If we need to stick to a rolled-back tax rate, I will look into reducing non-essential programs and creating efficiencies in city operations to maintain essential services. Strategies to grow our commercial development include incentivizing businesses through tax breaks and streamlining permit processes, drawing inspiration from successful models in cities like Plano, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee.

This sounds like a read-my-lips pledge never to vote for anything but a rolled-back tax rate at budget time. Is that accurate, or, if the administration describes urgent needs, is there room for negotiation?

Ty Miller did not answer the question.

5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

Palm Coast’s rapid population growth requires careful management to ensure quality development. I would oppose any development that compromises our infrastructure capabilities. Ensuring that our existing infrastructure is caught up and maintained is crucial before pursuing new developments. I support a balanced housing stock with a mix of single-family homes and multi-family complexes to meet diverse needs. Affordable housing is also essential; ensuring that new developments include affordable housing units can help address this need. Successful cities like Frisco, Texas, have implemented such measures effectively, creating a thriving community with diverse housing options.











6. The City Council created an arts district in Town center in 2020, but the district has been moribund, and more recently may be further elbowed by a planned YMCA on land previously dedicated for an arts center. What role should the city have in facilitating (not creating, to be sure) arts and culture? Is the city doing enough? Would you favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue from the Town Center CRA to the arts, as had been the original intention in 2020?

The city should play a supportive role in facilitating arts and culture by providing infrastructure and funding through dedicated revenue sources, such as the Town Center CRA. I believe more can be done to revitalize the arts district and would favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue to support this initiative.

7. The West Side, west of U.S. 1, is poised to potentially double Palm Coast’s size, or close to it, with the development of the acreage through which the city secured substantial funding for the connector road from Matanzas Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway. Is the city capable of handling that expansion even as its existing infrastructure—stormwater, roads (think congestion), parks—east of U.S. 1 experiences shortfalls and draws residents’ complaints? How would you balance that expansion with the needs in east Palm Coast—or change infrastructure management?

The expansion west of U.S. 1 presents both opportunities and challenges. While it can drive economic growth, it must be balanced with the needs of existing Palm Coast. Improving existing infrastructure, such as stormwater systems and roads, is essential. I would advocate for a phased development approach, ensuring that infrastructure improvements keep pace with population growth.

Roads are degrading from lack of maintenance in the existing portion of Palm Coast, and city staff last year pointed to a $52 million backlog that current funding levels are not sufficient to keep up with. Given your opposition to additional taxes of any sort, how do you propose to keep roads from decaying faster than they can be maintained, let alone improved?

Ty Miller did not answer the question.

8. Palm Coast’s saltwater canals may need dredging. It’s never been done in the 50-year existence of the city and its ITT antecedent. But the canals—like those recreational amenities mentioned above–are limited to a few neighborhoods. If and when it comes to that, who should pay for the dredging, and through what taxing mechanism?

Given the specific nature of Palm Coast’s saltwater canals and the need for dredging, it is essential to explore funding options that do not place an additional financial burden on residents through special assessments. Several state and federal programs could be leveraged to secure the necessary funds for this project:

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP): The Florida Resilient Coastlines Program offers various grants that can support coastal resilience projects, including dredging. This program provides financial assistance for planning, designing, and constructing projects aimed at protecting coastal resources. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA): Through the Coastal Partnership Initiative (CPI) Grants, NOAA funds innovative coastal management projects. Palm Coast, being within Florida’s coastal counties, is eligible to apply for these grants to support dredging activities that align with the goals of coastal resilience and public access. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE): Under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), significant funding is allocated for dredging and other critical infrastructure projects. The USACE provides financial support and technical expertise for dredging projects that enhance navigation, flood risk management, and environmental restoration.



By tapping into these resources, Palm Coast can undertake the necessary dredging of its saltwater canals without imposing special assessments on the properties that directly benefit from these amenities. This approach ensures a fair distribution of the financial burden and leverages available state and federal funds to maintain and improve our city’s infrastructure.









The consultant Palm Coast hired to study the city’s dredging needs concluded based on its experience that grants are not a likely source of funding since the canals are not considered an absolutely essential part of the city’s infrastructure (like A1A on the barrier island, for example, which draws state and federal funding for its protection by way of beach renourishment). Given that likelihood, what would be your plan B if the only way to address dredging were through city funding?

Ty Miller did not answer the question.

9. Describe in one paragraph the principal qualities you will seek in the new city manager you will be responsible for hiring, and what expectations you will have from that manager from day one.

The new city manager should have a strong background in public administration, fiscal management, and community engagement. Essential qualities include transparency, accountability, and a commitment to serving the best interests of Palm Coast. The ideal candidate should possess a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA), Business Administration (MBA), or a related field, which provides a solid foundation in the principles of public sector management and financial oversight.

According to the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), successful city managers also need skills in strategic planning, financial acumen, and effective communication. They should have a proven track record of ethical leadership and the ability to engage with diverse community stakeholders. Experience with both crisis management and long-term strategic planning is crucial to navigate the complexities of our growing city.

From day one, I expect the city manager to bring innovative solutions to our city’s challenges and foster a collaborative environment with the council and residents. They should demonstrate the ability to balance immediate operational needs with long-term strategic goals, ensuring that Palm Coast remains a vibrant and well-managed community.

10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Evaluate that relationship as it stands today. What is your analysis of the latest method of hiring what would amount to five additional deputies a year for the next three years, based primarily on call volume, and how would you pay for it? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future?

The relationship with the Sheriff’s Office is crucial for maintaining public safety. I support the plan to hire additional deputies based on call volume to ensure adequate policing. This should be funded through budget reallocations and efficiency improvements, avoiding additional tax burdens. I do not support an independent police department for Palm Coast due to the exemplary service level provided by the Sheriff’s Office. The expenditures required to establish a police force are highly cost-prohibitive, and the current arrangement makes fiscal sense.









11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

I have never been charged with a felony or misdemeanor, nor have I faced any civil actions, bankruptcies, or professional disciplinary actions. I have also never been demoted. My record is clear, and I am committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability in my public service.