Yummy: Palm Coast Residents Get Behind-the-Scenes Look at Water and Sewer Plants

It’s not quite Epic Universe, but on June 18, a group of Palm Coast residents gained an in-depth understanding of the city’s vital water and wastewater treatment processes–without quite going into those watery and slimy depths–during a guided tour of the city’s Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant (otherwise known as a sewer plant). Not to worry: the two are not co-located. The tour offered a firsthand look at–and unique aromas of–the complex operations that ensure clean, flowing water for the community.

The experience began with an informative presentation led by veteran Utility Deputy Director Peter Roussell (a city gem, unfortunately retiring soon) and other water and wastewater treatment staff. This session provided an overview of the facilities and allowed for a lively Q&A with residents who posed some insightful questions for the tour guides. Following the presentation, participants were split into two groups, with one half touring one of the city’s two water treatment plants and the other half exploring one of its three wastewater treatment plants, before rotating to experience both essential facilities.

The city launched the free tours around the same time that the Palm Coast City Council approved hefty new water and sewer fee increases to ensure that the ageing infrastructure keeps up with the city’s demands.

Led by city utility staff, participants explored various sections of the facilities, learning about the science, technology, and collaborative effort involved in treating and distributing water. From initial filtration to comprehensive wastewater management (a euphemism that cleans up scatological effluent), attendees left with a newfound appreciation for the intricate systems that underpin their daily lives, and that enables the daily magic of flushing toilets and running taps with fresh, clean, tasty water. (Think about that next time you feel inclined to associate government services with scatological euphemisms.)

The City of Palm Coast is committed to keeping residents informed and engaged, and will continue to offer these popular tours quarterly. Mark your calendars for the next opportunities on September 17 and December 10, 2025.

Tours fill up quickly, and pre-registration is required. Interested residents can secure their spot by visiting www.parksandrec.fun and searching for “water.”