The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 13, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Gamble Jam: Join us from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



World Cup: Qatar v Switzerland 3:00 PM FOX Telemundo Peacock from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Brazil v Morocco 6:00 PM FOX Telemundo Peacock from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Haiti v Scotland 9:00 PM FOX Telemundo Peacock from Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Latest Jail Bookings 260609-jail

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: In 2022 CS, as she is referred to in court papers, was a third grader in a Michigan school. It was Hat Day at at Robert Kerr Elementary School in Durand, northwest of Detroit. The child decided to wear a hat imprinted with an AR-15 and the words, “Come and Take It.” It is difficult to cal the child an idiot. The child was only wearing a mirror of her her parent’s idiocy. The idiocy of parental rights. The lethality of parental rights. Idiocy being the least of it. The child was barred from wearing the hat. The child’s manipulators sued. The child lost in federal district court. The child lost on appeal. This week, the child also lost at the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to take up the case. There are limits to idiocy, even at the idiocy-enabling court of supreme mullahs and terrorism enablers. Hat Day, by the way, was part of a “Great Kindness Challenge,” as the school described it. Good sense, if not kindness, prevailed for once. That deserves a little serenity from Bach.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



