Pam Richardson is one of two Republican candidates for Flagler County Commission, District 5, in the Aug. 20 primary. It's an open seat as Commissioner Donald O'Brien has elected not to run for a third term. Richardson faces Ed Danko, currently serving as a Palm Coast City Council member.

Because a write-in candidate has filed expressly to close the election to non-Republicans, only registered Republicans may cast a ballot in this race.









Three seats are up on the commission in this election cycle. Andy Dance in District 1 is the only incumbent. Like O’Brien in District 5, Dave Sullivan has opted not to run again in District 3. That race consists of three Republicans: Kim Carney, Bill Clark and Nick Klufas. Since a write-in candidate filed to run in that race as well, it will be a closed primary, with only voters registered as Republicans eligible to cast a ballot.

The write-ins are essentially fraudulent candidacies by individuals who have no intention of running legitimate campaigns. Their sole aim is to close the primary and prevent more moderate votes from influencing the outcome, even though the races will be decided on Aug. 20. They have disenfranchised over 47,000 Flagler County voters. They will not be interviewed, since they are not serious candidates. (See: “The Write-In Fraud” and “To Neutralize Write-In Fraud, Switch to Republican.”)

Flagler County Commission members serve four years. They're paid $70,000 a year.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics: Pam Richardson

Place and Date of Birth: Brooklyn, N.Y., June 9, 1958.

Current job: Real Estate Broker Associate, Director of Flagler County Cultural Council since 2022.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial disclosure. Not provided.

Resume. Not provided.

See Pam Richardson’s previous Live Interview, in 2016.









1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one, and what is your method at arriving at decisions? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the commission, and how you handle your mistakes or misjudgments. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I’ve served on several boards over the years including, the county’s planning and zoning and both served as the chair and member of the Palm Coast code enforcement board. I am very familiar with Roberts Rules and the decorum and leadership skills needed to be impactful as a five member board of individuals with distinct ideologies and goals.

I’m empathetic, which some could suggest is a character flaw; however, I see it as a strength. An elected representative of the people should always be able to sympathize and understand resident’s feelings and needs.

I don’t expect to make many mistakes or misjudgments, because, I intend to research issues in full and listen to the residents before making my decisions. However, if such a moment were to occur, I would hold myself accountable and correct the course.

Locally, I admire Sheriff Staly who has been able to capture the support and trust of our residents and keep our county safe, particularly through this incredible surge of growth. The fact that we are one of the safest counties is a testament to his leadership as a Sheriff.

In the world at large, I respect and admire Casey DeSantis. Not only is she elegant, graceful and well-respected as Florida’s First Lady, she is steadfast in professing her thoughts and honest in the delivery of them. I appreciate political role models who have a true direction that guides their beliefs and actions and does not stray from them.

2. Give the current commission a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

I would give the past two years a B grade. I feel that they have been working more extensively with the budget, and more mindful of resident concerns presented to the board. I would like to see the meeting notifications communicated to the citizens on substantial topics such as the half-cent sales tax and beach erosion funding. Public input is critical when these decisions are being made for those types of matters. I also think advisory boards may be necessary for concerns that impact specific residential areas.

Can you explain what you mean by “more extensively working with the budget”? What is your specific skill in advancing commission discussions and attaining consensus?

I’m going to spend the first 120 days in office doing a cost benefit analysis of every proposed capital project, department and other general fund items.

I am an ombudsman who has been trained to provide insight into matters and offer solutions. I think I will be very effective in moving discussions along and gaining a consensus.

3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current commission’s goals, two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the commission to follow your lead.

I am aligned with the County’s goal to continue acquiring environmentally sensitive lands and build out our Wildlife Corridor. I am also in agreement that the main commitments for funding should focus on public safety, roads, stormwater control and beach erosion efforts. I differ with adding new capital projects that are not necessary at this time. I also don’t feel the critical needs are being addressed and the funding is being used for the new capital projects that have recently been proposed or funded by the board, which should have gone to needed infrastructure issues. I’m hoping to join the board in discussions that apply reason and common sense to decision making. I don’t think the staff should drive the board to fund things that are simply unnecessary.

It can arguably be said that the County Commission’s responsibility to acquire environmentally sensitive land is not a commission goal, but a popular mandate, resulting from the electorate repeatedly approving referendums and dedicating a part of the property tax to ESL funding. Has the commission been a good steward of that money? Can you point to two or three wise acquisitions in the past five years? What one or two capital projects has the county added, that you differ with, and what would be a couple of examples of staff-driven, “unnecessary” funding?

It’s still a Commission goal because they oversee the Environmentally Sensitive Land Advisory Board and ultimately the purchases of those properties. They have also expressly stated that Conservation is a priority by advocating these past two sessions for legislative funding for the purchase of conservation land for the Wildlife Corridor in Flagler County. Recently, they acquired additional land to add onto Princess Place. I personally am cautious of the new addition of the library, not because I am against libraries or social service facilities, it’s more the cost and whether we should be spending for the project at this time when we are faced with road, stormwater and beach erosion projects that need funding. An example of unnecessary funding would be the vendor charged costs of the beach funding survey. Staff could have attempted the survey in-house.

[Editor’s note: The County Commission shortly after Pam Richardson turned in the follow-up answers approved a $14 million contract to build the south-side library. Groundbreaking is set for Aug. 5.]

4. Taxes: The county needs new revenue. Would you support raising the sales tax half a penny? Are you opposed to property tax increases? What three specific line items would you cut from this year’s proposed budget to keep the property tax where you’d want it?

I am absolutely opposed to property tax increases, I don’t think they are necessary. Too often, the government funds wasteful projects. We need to streamline processes and only fund the critical functions of government that keep our community safe and protect our quality of life. As for the specific line items, I would advocate for zero-based budgeting. Every department appears to be adding incremental increases instead of finding ways to reduce their costs.

The commission has reduced the property tax fractionally in recent years, but never enough to go back to the rolled-back rate, which would equate to a no-tax increase under Florida law. Are you saying, like Danko, your opponent, you would not support any budget with a property tax rate increase above the rolled-back rate? What is your position on a potential increase in the sales tax? Your potential colleague, Andy Dance, would support it only by referendum. Some of your colleagues might support enactment by supermajority of the commission (at least four votes). Which approach would you take, if any? And again: can you cite a wasteful project currently funded by the county?

Our constituents deserve real and tangible tax relief. I’m opposed to the sales tax. The county has received record ad valorem [property tax revenue] and state funding. The focus at this point must be on optimizing efficiency and cost savings throughout the county’s budget.

5. State law requires schools to have armed security in each school, and Flagler schools have chosen to do that with sheriff’s deputies, paid for half with the state’s allocation of Safe Schools dollars from the district, and half through general fund dollars appropriated by the County Commission. The Commission has signaled some interest in scaling back its commitment, but not if it means reducing security in any way. The sheriff is proposing a 60-40 split, with the school board assuming 60 percent of the cost. Do you support that shift? Do you see alternative ways of shifting the cost?

I would never compromise on funding school resources officers. The proposed split seems customary given what other county commissions and school boards have as agreements around the state. I do not see alternative ways of shifting the cost and consider assisting the school board in funding them a critical priority.

6. Where do you stand on school concurrency, and were you supportive of the commission rolling back the district’s initial ask for a doubling of school impact fees?

We should not scrap the school concurrency standards. If there isn’t the capacity in our public school systems, we should not be allowing new development. I don’t believe it is proper planning to roll back impact fees that are supported by vetted data. I have concerns about enrollment rates should housing continue at this pace. In addition the possibility of more new residents due to the Live Local law, which adds residents outside of the board control’s and the possibility that school choice scholarships may be something that any state government could reduce the funding for, we could have impacts that increased the enrollment that we have not adequately prepared for.

Your suggestion that Live Local may add residents outside of the board’s control is doubly puzzling: how would Live Local add residents, and since when has th commission ever controlled the pace of growth? School enrollment has been flat for 17 years. But even if that were to change, what role has the county commission to play in school enrollment, if any?

The bill was constructed to allow for the addition of residents without Planning/Commission board approval, if it meets certain criteria. This would eliminate the County Commission having the final say in most cases with rezoning and the density prescribed to each project within those parameters. The Live Local Act, while intended for good, strips away home rule and the authority of the board to apply local code and zoning to certain properties.

The Commission controls the pace of growth by adhering to the Comprehensive Plan and the Land Development Code and minimizing re-zoning impacts. The Commission can ensure that the school concurrency is addressed in the Comp Plan which does play a role in enrollment.

7. Evaluate the county’s long-term beach-management plan–specifically, its taxing approach. How would you raise the needed $7 million a year, understanding that there are no grants ahead? Do you consider the amount sufficient? Is the taxing-district method that weighs the heavier tax burden on the barrier island appropriate? Should all county taxpayers and zones pay equally? Is doing nothing an option? If not, please explain.

The county made a commitment with the Army Corp of Engineers to fund dune restoration. The do-nothing approach is not an option. The decision to commit funding to dune restoration was made a while ago and unfortunately they are just now attempting to tackle how to fund it. This is a typical agreement for many beach communities so it is not unreasonable for a coastal community to have a funding mechanism in place to protect their shoreline. As to what’s fair and equitable in regards to funding, I think it is difficult to say that all residents should equally pay for it. I cannot commit to how to fund it, because I don’t agree with what has been proposed by the consultant to date. However, using tourism funds is a good start to offsetting the commitment.

As you say, “the do-nothing approach is not an option.” But you are not proposing doing something tangible, funding wise, beyond the scarce tourism dollars that have been and will continue to be allocated. Are you supportive of some form of special taxing district that would tax different areas of the county differently, or differently valued properties differently? Can you say that in principle, you will agree to a taxing mechanism to ensure that the county does not return to doing nothing?

We must continue to pursue federal and state funding opportunities. In principle, I can assure you that seeking funding from outside sources will be a critical priority.

8. Evaluate the performance of County Administrator Heidi Petito, listing strengths, weaknesses and areas of concern.

Ms. Petito has extensive knowledge of the history of Flagler County Government and was a good choice for replacement for the role at the time of her appointment. I’ll need to take time, when elected, to assess the entire administration before answering strengths and weaknesses.

Petito has been leading the county for three years, and you have presumably followed county issues and meetings in preparation for your run for the commission seat. In that time, and beyond her knowledge of institutional history, where have you seen Petito’s leadership at its strongest, and where have you seen it at its weakest?

Heidi Petito appears to be amenable to finding acceptable solutions at the board’s direction. It appears to be the lack of understanding of the importance of public input on major concerns such as sales tax, beach erosion funding and the School Resource Deputy matter is an issue.

9. With the county’s population exceeding 130,000, where do you stand on the county and its three major cities devising a collaborative public, surface, fixed-route transportation system that goes beyond the county’s current limited operation? How would such a system be paid for?

For the time being, the current public transportation appears to be adequate for those with the most critical needs for it. I am unsure that we will see mass transit in our county within the next several years. If it should happen, I would hope that it would be funded by state/federal grants and revenue for the service itself.

10. The sheriff’s budget plus the capital budget have risen rapidly, with the continuing addition of deputies and more planned ahead: 20 over the next five years in the county, 37 more in Palm Coast. In light of persistently low crime rates—and taking account of population growth–where do you place the point at which expansions in budgets and ranks outweigh the benefits, or become more burdensome on the county’s overall budget than necessary? Is there such a thing as overfunding police?

I see little objection to tax revenue being spent for public safety, particularly, when you can tangibly see the correlation between funding and crime rates. With our immense growth, we are going to have to continue to prioritize funding of our Sheriff, Fire and EMT services. I think it’s safe to say that we do not want to experience longer response times and higher crime rates. It’s a small price to pay per household to live in a safe community.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

A bankruptcy in 1992 after my divorce.

