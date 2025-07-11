Pier Construction Update: Parking Zone for 5 Blocks around the Pier Will Be Eliminated

The $16 million demolition and reconstruction of the Flagler Beach Pier into an 800-foot concrete structure began in July 2025. The following construction update, provided by Flagler Beach government’s Katherine Monroy, outlines the construction activity and potential disruptions to drivers and pedestrians in the coming week.

As State Road A1A is slightly deflected around the construction zone in front of the pier and for a few blocks south (to the Anchor Restaurant), lane striping will occur overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on July 13 (Sunday). Watch for construction signage, flaggers, traffic cones and diversions, illumination devices, and other construction-related activities. Use caution when driving in the area.

Most of the parking zone from the pier down to South 5th Street is expected to be blocked off by next week.

The Pier Project schedule for coming days as submitted by the contractor, Vecellio and Grogan, is as follows:

Thursday, July 10: Traffic Control Devices arrive on site. Anticipate using one or two parking spots by the pier for storage. Will be stored outside of the clear zone.

Friday, July 11: three light plants will be delivered that will be used for night operations on July 13. Another two parking spots will be needed to store these by the pier.

Sunday night into Monday morning July 13-14: Lane striping and traffic control operations take place, establishing the work zone for the project. Traffic will be limited to a flagged, one lane, two-way flow for the duration of the striping operation. Remainder of all parking spots within the work zone will be claimed.

Monday through Wednesday, daytime, July 14-16: Delivery of construction equipment, construction roll-off dumpsters. The site preparation for trestle installation and crane assembly begins. A trestle will be built parallel to the existing wooden pier and will serve as a base to demolish and rebuild the pier.

Thursday and Friday, July 17-18: Crane assembly, with eight loads of crane components coming in in batches of four per day. Trucks will stage near the City of Flagler Beach Maintenance shop area until workers are ready to bring them onto the job site. There will be a small mobile crane to be used as an assist crane for crane assembly.

Visit cityofflaglerbeach.com or Facebook.com/CityOfFlaglerBeachFlorida/ for further updates.