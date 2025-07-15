The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week, with Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols presiding over the trial of Quinntavus Kwame Jordan, who faces a charge armed robbery and the possibility of a 30-year prison sentence if convicted, while Senior Judge Terence Perkins has returned to preside over the trial of Joao Paulo Fernandes, who turned down a plea deal of serving one year in prison for a hit-and-run charge, and would face up to 15 if he is convicted. Both trials begin at 8:30 a.m., in Courtroom 401 for Jordan, 301 for Fernandes.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Now this:

For the full calendar, go here.



