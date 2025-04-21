Palm Coast Invites Residents to Participate in City Manager Selection

The City of Palm Coast will host the two finalists for the City Manager position this week and invites residents to take part in a day of public engagement on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The finalists are:

Richard Hough, currently serving as Director of Public Works for Walworth County, Wisconsin. He previously served in the United States Army and retired as an Army Colonel.

Paul Trombino, currently serving as Director of Public Works for the City of Greeley, Colorado. He previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer and Director & Homeland Security Advisor for the State of Iowa.









Residents are encouraged to attend the public interviews, which will be held at Palm Coast City Hall, located at 160 Lake Avenue. The interviews will also be live-streamed on the City of Palm Coast YouTube channel.

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Public Interview with Richard Hough

2:45 – 4:15 p.m. – Public Interview with Paul Trombino

Later that evening, the City will host a Community Meet & Greet in the Jon Netts Community Wing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This informal event will give residents the opportunity to meet both candidates, ask questions, and share their thoughts. Light refreshments will be served.

In addition to the public sessions, both candidates will spend the day engaging with city leadership, including one-on-one interviews with City Council Members, a meeting with the Executive Leadership Team, and a guided tour of Palm Coast.

This is a key step in the selection process for the next City Manager, and community input is a valued part of the decision. All residents are encouraged to participate.