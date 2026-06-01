Palm Coast Man, 21, Accused of Statutory Rape and Recording Encounter With 15-Year-Old Girl

Micah McGuire, a 21-year-old resident of Plumtree Place in Palm Coast, is at the Flagler County jail on $61,000 bond on a charge of statutory rape and of taking video of the act with the 15-year-old girl’s cell phone.

When McGuire found out that Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were seeking him out, he began frantically calling friends and looking for a ride to Orlando airport to fly to Denver, where he had already been planning to go to be with his mother, but later this week.

Deputies spoke with him at his Plumtree Place residence, which he shares with two roommates, and wrestled him to the ground when he refused to turn over his cell phone. Deputies had a search warrant that included the cell phone. He complied after they threatened to tase him.

The girl and her mother had turned over two video clips from her phone, one of them an 82-second sequence of the sexual act, which McGuire is alleged to have filmed, and another, shorter clip, selfie-like, showing McGuire and the girl kissing. McGuire could not be identified in the first clip. The second clip showed “a distinct growth pattern of a goatee, mustache, and stubble” and “a single diamond earring” on the right ear, which deputies connected to McGuire.

McGuire at first told deputies that he had met the girl at a bonfire behind Publix in August 2025. He was adamant that he had not been in contact with her since that night, and that he had not spent time with her individually. When a detective showed him the kissing clip he owned up to going to her house. He told them he didn’t remember how he got there, when he got there, or how long he was there.

“If y’all show that, that’s the first time we did that and the last time we did that,” he told them.

The girl had told detectives that he’d brought beer and that she’d had some. He did not remember if he’d brought any. Only that they “chilled” and watched a movie. When a detective asked him if anything happened , McGuire said: “I ain’t no virgin. I have respect for women so I’m not trying to say. If you know, you know.” He asked the detectives if they’d heard of Lil’ Yachty, the rapper and songwriter (they had), and if they knew what a “one-night stand stands for” (they did, though Lil Yachty is not the first to write of them). “That’s all that was,” McGuire said. “One and done.”

“So did you guys crack?” a detective asked him, using a slang term for sex.

McGuire said they did. “Everybody gotta get they stuff one day,” he added. He assured them he wore protection. The girl had told detectives that he had not, and that he almost spilled on the carpet after telling her that he would get her pregnant. It was then that detectives requested the phone and McGuire allegedly resisted, which got him a third charge, a misdemeanor, for resisting.

After he left for booking at the jail his roommates told a detective that after getting the detectives’ initial phone call McGuire had panicked, calling several people to try to get out of Florida that day, May 29.

He’d also tried to reach the girl and that many of his own friends or “associates” “began to text and call her and ask why law enforcement wanted to speak to Micah, and referring to her as a ‘snitch.’” McGuire tried to contact her several times on Snapchat.

According to her mother, the girl–who had briefly been reported missing in 2024–had invited McGuire while her parents weren’t home, though her twin brother was. The girl requested to speak with detectives outside of her mother’s presence and told them she’d been introduced to McGuire last March, when they exchanged phone numbers and began texting. On April 1, a Wednesday, she said she didn’t have school and was home when she invited McGuire over. A friend dropped him off (McGuire doesn’t drive). The rest was partially caught on her cell phone video.

When he was 19, McGuire was charged with making written threats to kill, a second-degree felony charge later downgraded to a misdemeanor charge of stalking, to which he pleaded. He now faces two second-degree felony counts. He remains at the county jail. If he were to post bail, he has been ordered to remain confined at his residence with a GPS monitor, and is forbidden from accessing the internet.

The Sheriff’s Office notes that the investigation is active and ongoing and that detectives are seeking potential additional victims. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.