The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 21, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Garden Club at Palm Coast is holding a Membership Open House at the Palm Coast Historical Museum from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is invited. You can meet fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts (pots yes, pot no, alas). The museum is located at Holland Memorial Park, 18 Florida Park Dr. Did you catch the school superintendent’s weekly letter Friday? New covid-related restrictions in schools: Indoor extracurricular activities on our campuses will be limited to 50 percent capacity (outdoor sports not affected), non-essential visitations are stopped until further notice, and “On-campus events such as open house and curriculum nights may be held virtual-only, part-virtual, or in person, when appropriate.” That last phrase is quite confusing. Another speaker as if plucked out of last Tuesday’s Flagler County School Board meeting:

Anti-maskers at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/ANazltGn3g — Brent in Lexington 8.19-21 (@BrentTerhune) August 19, 2021









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







