The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 13, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays on WNZF this morning host David Ayres welcomes David Szymanski, who is stepping down from his role as president of the University of North Florida to be the CEO of UNF’s MedNexus initiative, with a hub in Palm Coast. Miriam Griffin, the program director of the Palm Coast hub, will also be on the show, along with Flagler County Health Department officials, for the latest on Covid-19, and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, all starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on voter nullification ahead. The Florida League of Cities‘ annual conference continues through Saturday in Orlando (at the Orlando World Center Mariott). Here’s the conference’s full program. Tropical Storm Fred was downgraded to a depression on Thursday and returned to a tropical storm again by today as it heads for the Florida Peninsula, approaching it from the southwest. The National Weather Service is cautioning of heavy rains ahead for the Flagler region, with weekend totals between 1 and 2 inches. There’s also a “disturbance” right behind Fred, approaching the lesser Antilles from the east, that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 70 percent chance of turning into a more serious storm in the next 48 hours. Friday weather calls for a heat index of up to 103 in the Palm Coast region. Movies in the Park this evening in Town Center’s Central Park: It’s “Jumanji: The Next Level,” at 8:30 p.m. bring your own blankets, chairs, picnic baskets, and bug spray. Berlin Wall: Here’s an anniversary not worth celebrating: it was 60 years ago today that the Soviets encircled Berlin and got their East German puppets to start building what would become and remain the Berlin Wall until its demise in 1989. The East German government the day before had sealed its borders to prevent its own residents from escaping, as they had been doing by droves for better working and living conditions. “At times today East Berlin looked like a new tourist attraction,” the New York Times’s Harry Gilroy reported in a front-page story that still bore the dateline BERLIN, the “East” part not yet acknowledged. “Then it was a war camp. Next it was the picture of an ominous mob with a flicker of revolt in the air. West Berlin was alternately a family strolling in its Sunday best, a woman crying.” Vaccinations and Covid testing: In anticipation of higher demand as the school year begins, the health department offers two testing locations: 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor and 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. Both locations are open weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM. People with Covid-19 symptoms should use the drive-through operation at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd and need to schedule an appointment by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Appointments are not necessary for vaccinations, which are offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.









