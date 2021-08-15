The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 15, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Palm Coast’s own Reilly Opelka (he grew up here, his parents still live here, the city’s tennis center will soon bear his name) won the biggest match of his career Saturday, beating World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets at the National Bank Open in Toronto. At 1:30 this afternoon he goes up against Daniil Medvedev, the world’s top-ranked player at the tournament (#2 in the world, behind Djokovic), who beat John Isner in straight sets. Just last June, Medvedev ended Opelka’s run at the French Open in the third round, overwhelming him in straight sets. The match is live on the Tennis Channel. Road closure on Old Kings Road tonight and Monday night: The Old Kings Road Widening Project will cause nightly lane closures on Sunday, August 15 and Monday, August 16 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. The contractor on the project will be performing overnight paving on Old Kings Road north of Palm Coast Parkway. Drivers should use caution in this area and expect delays. There will be a detour between Harbor Center Drive and Palm Harbor Village Way on Old Kings Road northbound. On Tuesday, August 17, drivers should expect to see a new traffic pattern on Old Kings Road north of Palm Coast Parkway. The traffic will shift from traveling in the inside lanes to traveling in the outside lanes. Drivers should drive with caution while adapting to the new traffic pattern. Fred, that former tropical storm, was more of a drunken stupor than an organized storm as it departed Cuba Saturday, leaving us with a rain-producing whirl that nevertheless was still expected to re-become, for the third of fourth time, a tropical storm by Sunday night or Monday morning, thanks to the warm waters of the Gulf. But it’s edging further and further west from the Florida Peninsula, and isn’t expected to make landfall in the state anymore, but in Alabama. The National Weather Service is still calling for periods of heavy rain here. Take advantage: Vaccinations and Covid testing, Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed Covid cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.