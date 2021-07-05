The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 5, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: All government offices and banks are closed today in observance of Independence day. You could sstart the day’s observance with a recitation of Langston Hughes’s great “Let America Be America Again,” at the foot of this Briefing. Palm Coast’s Choral Arts Society Presents “Celebrate America” in a resumption of the society’s live concerts, this one at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church (5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137). If you’re in hangover-recovery mode and you need to get ready for the concert, here’s a palliative: Mozart’s “Laudate Dominum” from his “Vesperae solennes de confessore,” K. 339 (Solemn Vespers for a Confessor), which became insanely popular in the 19th century. It’s sung by the great Māori soprano Kiri Te Kanawa, on whom I had a crush in my 17th year, partially requited with her autograph on this very album, back when vinyl wasn’t yet the snobbish pleasure it’s become since. Her voice is as seductive as ever, and if one piece isn’t enough, there’s always the Ave verum corpus–or the Exultate jubilate, which–she tells us herself–“I enjoyed singing the most.”

Keep an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, which may have a wallop or two reserved for this region if its track remains set on Northeast Florida. Its winds aren’t expected here until Tuesday. The Tour de France: Finally, a day of rest for the cyclists after all those miles in the Alps, in preparation for an endless trek on July 6, starting from Albertville. Euro 2020: No matches until Tuesday’s semi-final between Italy and Spain.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

