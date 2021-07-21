The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Early Voting continues in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site. For more background on the election and links to all the FlaglerLive candidate interviews and articles on the candidates, go here. In Medias res: Glad to see Observer Editor Brian McMillan setting straight Ed Danko, the Palm Coast councilman, who took to calling the Observer “fake news” the moment the newspaper reported on the city’s investigation of Danko’s behavior toward employees. Danko had been looking for a pretext to smear the Observer since its decision not to endorse Alan Lowe, who is running for Palm Coast mayor on the puppeteer’s ticket. McMillan also distances himself from his paper’s endorsement process, essentially a one-man endorsement by Publisher John Walsh, who is severely damaging his and his paper’s credibility by having Joe Mullins, the county commissioner and marshal of Flagler County’s parade of destructive politicians, “sponsor” the Observer’s election coverage. Breaks every journalistic cardinal rule in the book, and puts the Observer’s actual journalists in a difficult position.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The department is at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









