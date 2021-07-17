Early Voting Begins in Election for Palm Coast Mayor, Shifting Contest’s Virulence to Voters’ Judgment

Early voting started today (July 17) in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, continuing until July 24. In-person Election Day is on July 27, when, based on recent-year elections, only a minority of voters will actually cast a ballot. By then, most will have voted either by mail or in early voting. That’s been the case even in recent elections pre-dating the pandemic.

As of Saturday, nearly 7,000 ballots had been cast by mail out of Palm Coast’s 72,500 registered voters.

Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.









If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations regardless of your usual voting precinct. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site.

Keep in mind: political candidates or their acolytes may not approach you within 100 feet of the polling station, and should not be handing you pre-filled sample ballots, as some candidates did in last November’s elections. Report bullying, harassment or any form of interference, even beyond the 100-foot limit, to the Supervisor of Election’s staff at the polling stations.

Six candidates are in the running: David Alfin, Kathy Austrino, Carol Bacha, Doug Courtney, Alan Lowe, and Cornelia Manfre. It is ostensibly a non-partisan election, even if most candidates don;t behave that way, and neither the Republican nor Democratic party have approached the election that way.

This is the only election on the ballot, and the only election round: there will be no runoff. The leading vote-getter, even if by 25 percent, will be the next mayor of Palm Coast. (Milissa Holland resigned in May.)

See the FlaglerLive interview with candidates and background articles below.

The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor