Councilman Barbosa Under Federal Investigation Following Allegation of Kidnapping and Extortion; Sheriff’s Investigation Deems Him a Fugitive

Palm Coast City Council member Victor Barbosa may be a fugitive from justice in Costa Rica, where he has been “considered armed and dangerous on the charge of Kidnapping,” according to Flagler County Sheriff Chief Dan Engert, who has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate the matter. The evidence the Sheriff’s Office uncovered may potentially lead to Barbosa being removed from office by the governor.
Addressing FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen on July 6, Engert, as the chief court and detention services division chief that includes the sheriff’s fugitive unit, wrote the commissioner “to request an Executive Investigation of Palm Coast Councilman Victor Barbosa aka Victor Manuel Barbosa Muller.” The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Engert wrote, “believes he is a fugitive from Costa Rica in violation of” Florida law.
Barbosa, 41, was elected to the Palm Coast City Council last year, has allied himself with the mayoral campaign of Alan Lowe in the July 27 special election in Palm Coast, and is running for a County Commission seat in the 2022 election.
He has been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice since May 6, according to Engert’s letter.
The Sheriff’s Office detected Barbosa’s legal issues in Costa Rica following his vehicle crash on Forest Grove and Old Kings Road on March 6. The crash itself was not serious. But “as part of the normal investigative process,” Engert wrote, Barbosa’s information was checked through the usual law enforcement databases. On March 11, the Sheriff’s Office received a “delayed hit” from one of the databases “indicating Mr. Barbosa was a fugitive from a foreign country and considered armed and dangerous on the charge of Kidnapping and to contact the U.S. Department of Justice, which our Agency did.”
Engert’s letter to the FDLE commissioner is heavily redacted in part, protecting communications about interagency data. But The letter points to the sheriff’s investigation pursuing verification of Barbosa wanted in Costa Rica as the same Barbosa in Palm Coast.
“Using investigative techniques, we believe Mr. Barbosa is the fugitive from Costa Rica. Costa Rican authorities have apparent charges in multiple jurisdictions within Costa Rica to include extortion.”
Asked about the Costa Rica allegations, Barbosa responded in a text: “it’s the first time i am hearing of this I know nothing about this is part of the Mayor’s campaign to smear my name. I have been dealing all week with crazy allegations. Why is there so much money being thrown in to a City election that’s the story you should be after.” He did not respond to questions about his passport number or whether he was in Costa Rica in 2018, but did tell the Observer that he had lived there previously.
A document appended to the Engert letter is a list of charges from Costa Rican authorities dating back to June 18, July 2, and Oct. 26, 2018, charging “Victor Manuel Barboza Muller” with aggravated robbery, extortion, and assault with a weapon. The information the Sheriff’s Office keyed into was the nine-digit identification number on the individual listed: it’s an American passport number that authorities linked back to Barbosa.
Barbosa has tended to keep a very active Facebook page, with multiple entries each day. The page visible to the public has one entry in 2012, then a gap of six years until September 10, 2018, when posts began about Barbosa’s Man Cave, the barber shop, being under construction.
Charges in another country do not automatically mean that an individual facing them, but living in this country, may be arrested for them, or even extradited. It depends on the bilateral agreements between the particular countries. The United States and Costa Rica signed a mutual extradition treaty in 1982.
But in cases such as the one described by Engert, the sheriff’s authority is limited. The Department of Justice at this time has not given the Sheriff’s Office authority “to make a physical arrest of Mr. Barbosa and hold him as a fugitive,” Engert wrote, but, he wrote the commissioner, the Sheriff’s Office believes the evidence it gathered and pending charges is a violation of Florida law.
“We are requesting an investigation by FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations so the Governor’s Office may take appropriate action, if necessary,” Engert wrote.
Barbosa’s short tenure on the council has been a brawl of turbulence as he’s clashed on and off the council with fellow-council members, with the administration, and with residents he has publicly shamed on Facebook, accused the former city manager (with no evidence) of corruption, and claimed to be cleaning up the “swamp” as a voice of the people. After his vehicle crash in march, he was dismayed to see pictures of the incident reported on FlaglerLive, and, according to the then-city manager and fire chief, attempted to have the fire police captain fired, believing–falsely–that the captain had disseminated the pictures of the crash (the pictures were taken by the sheriff’s office as part of its routine investigation). The details of that crash, as it turns out, may prove to be the least of Barbosa’s problems.
[This is a developing story]
Teresa Kvachuk says
Why does NOTHING surprise me any longer?
Happening now says
Surprise surprise!!!!
Peaches McGee says
The political turmoil in our city/county just keeps getting better and better.
Between the COVID19 Delta variant and the buffoons running our city/county we’ll all be dead by Xmas.
MikeC says
I think a big part of the problem is it’s just too easy to run for these very important offices. $1400 and a big mouth is all you need, and you too can run for Mayor of Palm Coast. You don’t need thousands of signatures on a petition, nor do you need affiliation and the backing of an organized political party. No Primary, no real campaign. Just $1400 and as many signs as you can print spread out all over PC. Then just keep your mouth shut and don’t put your foot into it and you got a good shot!!! Crazy!!!
Mike Cocchiola says
This is Palm Coast under the Trump Club. How did we let this happen? Oh, yes, the Republican Party elected him… and Danko… and Mullins. Don’t deny it REC… it’s on you. You fix it.
Percy's mother says
AND IT’S ON YOU, Mike.
Instead of continually backing candidates who can never win, why don’t you put your partisan politics aside so we don’t get the Mullins, Danko, Barbosa, Lowe candidates elected.?
You’re currently backing a candidate who doesn’t have much chance to win. This is something you always do. Then you show up at commission meetings after the fact decrying the latest buffoon to get elected and demanding that that particular buffoon be recalled or removed from office. Kinda sick of seeing you step up to make yet another public comment when you helped get a buffoon(any buffoon) elected.
That’s how we ended up with George Bush in 2000. Many people wanted to make a “statement” at the voting booth and so either voted for a green party candidate or didn’t vote at all. What was the end result? George Bush and the destruction he waged for 8 LONG years.
For once, why don’t you see the reality of the situation at this point in time with the mayoral special election and back someone who can win, so we don’t end up with LOWE.
I’ll follow up in 6 months to see where you are with this. By the way, if LOWE gets elected, and I see you make a written comment or public comment, I’ll be only too happy to remind you that once again you backed a candidate incapable of winning and once again worked indirectly to get yet another buffoon elected.
It’s not “Republicans”. It’s people like you who can’t put partisan politics aside so as to NOT elect a certain candidate.
Jimbo99 says
I was under the impression that individuals would have background checks performed when they declare that they are running for a public office ?
FlaglerLive says
background checks are not required by government agencies or the supervisor of elections, and are usually conducted by media. No media would have had access to Interpol databases, which aided in this investigation.
Disgustedwithidiots says
Well, well, well… the chickens come home to roost! Let’s run down the list, Barbosa: criminal charges, international fugitive, Lowe: tax evader, self proclaimed himself exempt from American law, Danko: abusive, threatening bully, Mullins: tried to flee prosecution in Georgia, subject of law suits alleging fraud, sponsored trip to D.C. for Jan. 6 insurrection. And you fools are electing these criminals??? Wow, what does this say about the people living in Palm Coast/Flagler County??? We decent citizens need to raise up and put a stop to this insanity!!!
MikeC says
You forgot to add that Danko was basically thrown out of NC and the NC Republican Party for being such a fool and a liability.
Percy's mother says
Dear disgusted with idiots . . .
You left out the FEMALE member of the group, and that is the woman here in Palm Coast / Flagler County who posts Bible verses by day and rips people and local news to pieces behind the scenes and on social media in the evenings, who calls Pierre Tristam a liar, who has tried and is trying to destroy Flagler Live AND The Palm Coast Observer behind the scenes.
The woman was ALSO thrown out of the legitimate Republican party here in Flagler County just 7 months ago.
She is MULLINS’ sidekick in all things and, as well, is currently backing ALAN LOWE / DANKO.
There is much, much more.
Mullins has posted numerous weekly / daily extremely offensive caricatures online of Pierre Tristam with extremely offensive bordering on hate speech rhetoric with each post pushing to destroy Flagler Live and Pierre Tristam (to the glee of his followers).
This female “Pastor” who is Mullins best buddy has never ONCE made a public comment decrying the extremely offensive hate speech posted by Joe Mullins directed at Flagler Live and Pierre Tristam. What a woman of God!!
This woman who quotes the Bible all day and who has a self-paid “radio show” on WNZF on Sunday mornings also has a “background” yet to be made public.
I call her “The Fake Pastor”
So, there are FOUR in the group of low lifes in Flagler County and Palm Coast.
Al says
This might be a case to look into not having party affiliations per se; too many people vote strictly by party lines not knowing much about the candidate ( this is true for both sides of the aisle – this is not to bash or applaud either party )
Diana L says
Watching the city council/county council meetings, the social media of Barbosa, Danko, Lowe and Mullins makes me ill. How does ignorance and lack of care for your fellow Americans be flaunted and celebrated?
susan says
a routine check at the scene of an accident warrants your passport # to be checked? sounds like Barbosa has the dirt on some of these corrupt politicians now they want him gone.
FlaglerLive says
Please don;t use this site to spread disinformation or misrepresent the reporting. The article states that the Sheriff’s Office conducted routine verifications of Barbosa’s vehicle information, which itself led to the detection through law enforcement databases of his status as a fugitive, which then led to further investigation. The passport number appears on a Costa Rican law enforcement document subsequently obtained by the Sheriff’s Office during its verification of Barbosa’s identity. And yes, in most countries, when a foreign national is involved in a law enforcement issue, the passport number is typically included in identifying information.
Mark says
Assuming stuff is the better way to go!
Duncan says
Yes. I believe it’s still called Law Enforcement.
Duncan says
Doesn’t surprise me at all.
I have a pool running on which order the remaining members of the Florida Good Old Boys Knucklehead Club (Danko, Lowe, Mullins, Gaetz or Trump) will be arrested, indited or extradited.
newsie says
Excellent article Flaglerlive.
Al says
Shows how little we as citizens know about those making decisions for us to abide by. Not just this story, but those of the past weeks ( and months ), there is enough dysfunction to create a television show.
Protonbeam says
Morton’s comments and emails are starting to make a whole lot of sense. Him and Holland falsely accused by these lunatics and their cronies while the true criminals take over. Palm Coast woke up too late.