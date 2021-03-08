‘Inattentive’ Palm Coast City Council Member Victor Barbosa Cited in T-Bone Crash in F Section

Palm Coast City Council member Victor Barbosa was cited for inattention in a t-bone crash he provoked last week at the intersection of Old Kings Road and Forest Grove Drive in Palm Coast.

The crash took place at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, according to 911 notes. Barbosa, 41, who is also a resident of the F Section, was at the wheel of a black 2020 Chevrolet pick-up. The victim of the crash is an 18-year-old resident of the F-Section. He was at the wheel of a gray 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.









According to a Flagler County Sheriff’s crash report, Barbosa was traveling west on Forest Grove Drive. He had stopped at bthe stop sign, at the intersection with Old Kings. The 18 year old was traveling north on Old Kings. Barbosa “was inattentive and failed to yield the right of way” to the 18 year old’s Equinox, pulling into the intersection and t-boning the Equinox on its driver- and passenger-side doors.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed and one of the vehicle’s occupants was “shaken up,” according to 911 dispatch notes. “There were no report of injuries at the crash scene,” the sheriff’s report states. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage–$5,000-worth for Barbosa’s pick-up, $6,500 for the Equinox.

A passerby on a bike called in the crash to 911. Both vehicles were towed by John’s Towing, the Bunnell wrecker.

Barbosa’s pick-up had been the focus of a Palm Coast code enforcement inquiry last year, after city code enforcement officer said they’d found it to be in repeat violation of the city’s ordinance banning visible commercial signs on vehicles when they’re parked for prolonged periods in residential areas. Barbosa opposes that provision of the ordinance and is seeking to have it repealed. The city had prepared a case against Barbosa and had scheduled it for last week’s Code Enforcement Board meeting. It withdrew the case when, starting on Jan. 29, the pick-up was no longer seen in the driveway of the F-Section home with its signs visible.

Reached by phone today, Barbosa declined to speak, saying he was “in the middle of something.”





