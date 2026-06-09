July 3 and 4 Celebration of 250th Anniversary from Flagler Beach Parade to Palm Coast Fireworks at County Airport

It’s the next-best thing to a 250-hour holiday: Flagler County Government and the Cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell invite all Flagler County residents and visitors to the 2026 United Flagler Community Celebration on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, this time for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration and American independence.

In celebration of the semiquincentennial, this year’s event will feature a warbird showcase at the county airport from 7 to 8 p.m. on the 4th, leading up to the fireworks finale. For the first time ever at United Flagler Fourth, historic military aircraft will take to the skies in a high-energy aerial showcase honoring the legacy, courage, and spirit of America “despite and still,” as the poet Robert Graves might say.

The weekend will begin with First Friday at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach on July 3 starting at 6 p.m. The Stars and Stripes Parade, presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, follows on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. All floats stage earlier at Santa Maria del Mar church’s parking lot. The parade will follow its traditional route along A1A in Flagler Beach, traveling from 6th Street North to 6th Street South.

Following the parade, residents and visitors can enjoy the beach (remember that sunscreen) while indulging in the music and entertainment provided by DJ Vern of SURF 97.3 FM at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. Day-long activities there include including hula hoops, corn hole toss, limbo, and a Kona Ice brain-freeze contest.

The highlight of the day will be the Fireworks Over the Runways, hosted at Flagler County airport off Fin Way in Palm Coast. The community is welcome to attend at no cost, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. The fireworks $30,000 production of Master Pyro Displays of Jacksonville, consisting of several thousand shells. Palm Coast and the county are splitting the cost. The show is slated for 15 to 16 minutes. There will be a variety of food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, and live entertainment on the main stage.

Local officials will deliver a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m., not necessarily in character or in costume, following a performance of the National Anthem. At 7 p.m., spectators can cheer on contestants in the first-ever United Flagler Fourth Hot Dog Eating Competition, presented by Hot Diggity Dogs & Shakes, as local leaders and community personalities compete for the coveted title of “Top Dog.” (Paramedics will be standing by.) Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and settle in for an evening of entertainment leading to the fireworks display.

Parking for the Fireworks

Guest parking, including handicapped parking, will be situated on the south side (back of the airport), accessible via Fin Way off South Belle Terre Boulevard. This will be the sole event location this year. There will be no access to the front of the airport and no parking at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Airport Road and Bulldog Drive will be closed to traffic at 5 p.m. Parking along South Belle Terre Boulevard is strictly prohibited. All guests must use designated parking areas on Fin Way. Parking is free.

Glass bottles are strictly prohibited. The airport will remain operational throughout the day, with a temporary closure during the fireworks show. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Palm Coast Public Works Department and Flagler County Assist volunteers, will oversee traffic control, crosswalks, and parking. Carpooling is strongly encouraged to ensure the accommodation of as many people as possible.