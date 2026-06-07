Byron Donalds Insists Iran War Matches Donald Trump’s Anti-War Platform

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds says President Donald Trump is “right” when he argues that ongoing actions against Iran do not mean Trump is contradicting a campaign message that he would avoid starting foreign wars.

“Nobody wants new wars. Nobody wants that, let alone the President of the United States. But we had to deal with the reality that was happening today. The Iranians were enriching material. They were taking it to weapons-grade nuclear material, and they had to be stopped. This is not like any other country around the world,” Donalds said on Newsmax’s “Sunday Agenda.“

On Sunday’s “NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker,” Trump said he did not “guarantee no war.”

“I didn’t promise anything. I don’t like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We’ve been doing this for three months. Much of it has been under the form – a pretty good form of ceasefire. The blockade has been amazing,” the President added, saying the threat is “largely over.”

During his Newsmax hit, Donalds said the “theocratic .. dictatorship” of Iran lied about their ballistic missiles’ capabilities, saying that the 4,000 mile range is twice what was claimed and “long enough to be able to reach Europe, to reach our bases in Europe and to really harm so many more of our allies.”

“This dictatorship can never be trusted. They’ve never been able to be trusted over the last 47 years. There is a reason for that. They are committed to radical Sharia, and radical Sharia is not compatible with Western civilization. The President of the United States (made the right call) to stop the Iranians from being able to acquire a nuclear weapon,” he said.

–A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics