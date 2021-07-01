Alan Lowe, Palm Coast Mayor Candidate: The Live Interview

Alan Lowe, 60, is one of six candidates in the July 27 special election for Palm Coast mayor. The candidates who filed to run are: David Alfin, Kathy Austrino, Carol Bacha, Doug Courtney, Lowe and Cornelia Manfre.









Lowe is the only candidate who refused to participate in the Live Interview. Lowe had initially said he would participate. He then did not answer a follow-up email to confirm. He was again invited to participate after FlaglerLive re-extended the invitation through Ed Danko, his campaign manager (or campaign adviser, as Lowe now refers to him, though Lowe appears to do little without Danko’s direction, making it unclear to what extent he is his own voice). Lowe never responded. He also refused the Observer interview. (“We’re the front runner; why would we want to participate?” Danko reportedly told the Observer publisher, after Lowe deferred the question to Danko.)

When he ran for mayor last year, Lowe stole the FlaglerLive questions–which are copyrighted–and answered them on his own site, evading the follow-up questions. He also stole FlaglerLive-owned photography, and kept using the stolen intellectual property despite requests to remove it from his sites. And he disseminated false information, proven false months before he disseminated it about his opponent, during that election campaign.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually. Specific questions to Lowe would have asked him whether he intends to show the same contempt for the press as a mayor that he is showing as a candidate, and whether–considering that he still wears a Trump campaign button at campaign functions–he considers the election of Joe Biden illegitimate, as most Trump supporters do, raising questions about his respect for the electoral process, the legal rulings of some 60 courts and judges, and constitutional government, which ultimately controls Council functions beyond the city Charter. He has not answered those questions throughout his current campaign.

When he was in his 30s–a full adult, well-past the vagaries of adolescence–he had declared himself a “sovereign citizen,” renouncing the U.S. Constitution and declaring himself answerable only to God. He claims it was just a phase, and that he abandoned those convictions. His conduct in this election raises further questions about the claim that he’s moved on as unequivocally as he claims. Lowe has allied himself to Danko and to Victor Barbosa, the Palm Coast councilman who took part in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, that degraded into an attack on the U.S. Congress. The three would form a majority voting bloc on the council.

It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers, whether the candidate answers them or not.

The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics: Alan Lowe

Place and Date of Birth: May 5, 1961.

Current job: Alan Lowe did not disclose it.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial Disclosures: Alan Lowe did not disclose it.

Resume: Alan Lowe did not disclose it.

Website: Alan Lowe did not disclose it.

1. Palm Coast has had just three mayors, the last two, Jon Netts and Milissa Holland, accounting for 14 of the city’s 21-year history. We assume that with your interest in being mayor, you are familiar with Netts’s and Holland’s years as mayor and their legacy. Tell us how you would compare yourself to them, and whether you see your mayorship as a break from that legacy or as a continuation of it, understanding of course that you’re your own person. Put another way: would Palm Coast residents see your mayoral style in a recognizable light, or would they discover in you someone quite different—radically different?—from your predecessors?









Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

2. Of Flagler County’s five major government boards (the cities, the county and the school board) the Palm Coast City Council right now is the most splintered, the most unpredictable—not in a constructive way, but a loose-cannon sort of way—and the most prone to doubletakes, to put it gently. First, give us your impression of council dynamics. Second, tell us how you as mayor intend to bring consensus, and whether your aim is to work primarily toward a majority of three, or toward the consensus of the entire board.

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

3. What is in a mayor’s power, and what isn’t? What is your understanding of when and how, if ever, you may direct or in any way exercise any authority over administrative staff other than the city manager and the city attorney? How would you deal with a problem, perceived or real, regarding a city employee, a manager (not the city manager) or a director?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

4. You will have a somewhat abbreviated term of a little over three years, coming in—as all candidates in this election do—without prior experience in office, which will steepen your learning curve. What three specific goals, in that shorter time span, do you think you can realistically achieve as mayor before the next election.









Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

5. Former Mayor Milissa Holland had a direct imprint on bringing about the Town Center Innovation District and Arts District and luring the University of North Florida and Jacksonville University to Town Center. Assuming you agree—you may tell us if you do not, and explain why—what are your intentions either in fostering or retrenching from these initiatives, and what will you, as mayor, leave us as imprints of similar consequence?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

6. Three initiatives have drawn considerable attention: Palm Coast Connect, the expansion of the tennis center, and the relaxation of commercial vehicle rules in residential parkways. The first two are in the books, but could see revisions with a different council. The third is in the proposal stage. Tell us your [position on each: would you vote to continue with PCC and the expansion of the tennis center? Would you vote for or against relaxing the commercial-vehicle rule, say, to allow one such vehicle with uncovered commercial lettering be parked in a driveway?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

7. If you’re elected, you will be responsible with your four colleagues for hiring the next city manager. Looking back at the sort of city and county managers there’s been in Flagler over the past five years or so—Jim Landon, Matt Morton, Larry Newsom, William Whitson, Alvin Jackson, Craig Coffey, Jerry Cameron (and what a boys’ club it’s been)—which of them do you think reflect the temperament and managerial style that most closely aligns with what you’re looking for? How do you define that style in your words?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

8. Apartment housing in Palm Coast: Too much? Too little? What would you do about it? By what criteria other than zoning would you approve or reject apartment complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose? Same question regarding residential construction (too little? Too much?), keeping the following graph in mind, which shows the highest number of monthly permits for single-family and duplex homes in Palm Coast since August 2005:

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.











9. At the June 8 Palm Coast City Council workshop, Councilman Ed Danko said: “I will not be voting for any tax increase. I expect our taxes to be the same. So that’s going to mean a millage rate rollback. That’s the only thing I’m going to vote for.” His statement prefaces budget season, so the city administration had not yet had a chance to present its budget numbers or any evidence, and the statement precludes so much as accounting for new revenue from new construction. Do you agree with the statement as an a priori position? Is it responsible as a matter of governance? The county is seeking to increase the small-county sales surtax by half a percent, which would double Palm Coast’s current revenue of around $3.3 million from that tax. The county is seeking palm Coast’s support for that increase. Would you support or oppose it?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Is there anything you would change about the contract? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future? After the city manager in July 2019 challenged Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for additional deputies in Palm Coast that year, calling the request “nebulous,” the sheriff commissioned a University of North Florida study that by one measure found last June that Flagler would need 70 more deputies by 2025. The sheriff has said that even if 70 is unattainable, a sizeable addition to the ranks would be necessary in Palm Coast and the county even as crime is at a historic low. Do you agree? If so, how would you fund the additional deputies, especially if you take a no-tax approach? What would you cut to fund what would cost well over $100,000 per deputy per year?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

11. Would you agree to a rainbow flag-raising ceremony on city grounds on par with, say, those for the Portuguese or Filipino flags? What would you do as mayor to ensure inclusion and diversity—not only of the LGBTQ community, but of all groups, equally?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

12. Tell us about you as a person: your character, your temperament, your foibles. If we were writing your obituary, what headline would sum you up, your birth and death years aside?

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.

13. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar, a medical board or real estate ethics and other such professional supervisory boards? If so, please explain in detail, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

Alan Lowe did not answer the question.