The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 31, 2026

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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. High near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Both Flagler County high schools hold their graduation ceremonies at the Ocean Center, 101 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach. The Matanzas High School ceremony begins at 2 p.m. The Flagler-Palm Coast High School ceremony begins at 7 p.m. The Tickets are required for admittance to these events. Families can visit the “Seniors” page on each high school website (Matanzas here, FPC here) for additional details, including ticket and parking information, as well as instructions for graduating students. Both graduation ceremonies will be streamed live here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



Notably: It somehow escaped me yesterday that May 30 was Voltaire’s 248th death anniversary at 83 in a Paris apartment, after his first return to Paris three months earlier following an absence–or banishment, or exile–of about 45 years. Weeks before he’d been crowned with laurels by Benjamin Franklin in front of a crowd adoring of both. He’d believed to have died of bladder cancer, or something like it. He’d spent a lifetime writing, thinking and worrying about death. A few samples: When he was 30: “I regard somewhat prolonged illnesses as a kind of death that separates us and makes us forget everyone, and I try to accustom myself to this first kind of death so as to be less frightened of the other one day. Yet, by Saint John, I do not want to die.” This he wrote in English, when he was 32: “Life is but a dream full of starts of folly, and of fancied, and true miseries. Death awakes us from this painful dream, and gives us, either a better existence or no existence at all.” When he was 50: “This life is but a dream, but one must dream as long as one can.” When he was 73: “I must prepare myself for the great journey after a rather ridiculous short stay on this globe.” When he was 80: “We only live a day, and I am at my last hour.” And finally: “I die in the details.” A final note: Voltaire loved chess and played it endlessly in his 20-year exile in Ferney, at the border with Switzerland, especially with the poor Father Adam, a Jesuit he boarded. The Fisher-Spasky match below is his kind of game.

Now this:





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