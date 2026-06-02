The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely between 2am and 5am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Joshua King Arraignment, 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols, on an alleged violation of probation charge, after he was expelled from a rehabilitation facility for refusing to profess his faith to God. See: “DUI Probationer Sent Back to Jail for Refusing to Profess Faith in God in Christian Treatment Program.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Hammock Community Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Everyone is invited. Doors open at 6 p.m. Meetings usually include a featured speaker. Check the month’s speaker at TheHammock.org. See videos from prior meetings at the HCA’s YouTube Channel. Sign up for the Newsletter. Prior newsletters are available here. Membership is $16. Join or renew here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: It’s not known when Beaufort Castle in South Lebanon was built. The Crusaders captured it and called it Beaufort, for “beautiful fortress,” then lost it around 1189 when Saladin wiped out its defenders, among them Rene of Sidon, who had escaped there from Sidon on the coast. The castle sits on a stupendous overlook that extends north over the valley of the Litani River and south and west over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria. Israel’s Ariel Sharon, the mass murderer of the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, stood there as the latest crusader, and 18 years later, after Israel was driven out, Nabih Berri, speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, stood there to boast about how Beaufort was a symbol of Lebanese resistance. Israel had left the castle even more of a ruin than it was. “After decades and centuries of war and occupation,” The now-defunct Daily Star, the English-language Lebanese daily, reported in 2015, “the castle opened its doors in 2007 to the public. A foundation stone was laid in 2010 after an agreement was signed between the Council for Development and Reconstruction and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development with a budget of $3.5 million, of which Lebanon contributed $1 million. Refurbishment works began in 2011 and are set to conclude sometime this year.” So much for that. The New York Times reported on Sunday: “Israeli soldiers have captured a strategic hilltop crowned by the Crusader castle of Beaufort in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced on Sunday, part of the most sweeping Israeli invasion in the country in decades. The seizure of Beaufort, while hailed by Israel’s top leaders, evoked bitter memories in both countries of the deadly fighting there during Israel’s nearly two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon. Israel finally withdrew in 2000 after a bloody insurgency led by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group. […] Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, praised the reconquest of Beaufort on Sunday as a “dramatic step” and vowed that Israeli forces would “deepen and expand” their control of territory in Lebanon. But military experts said the fortified hilltop was unlikely to protect Israeli forces from Hezbollah’s cable-borne drones, which have led to mounting Israeli casualties. And simply occupying more territory in Lebanon was unlikely to subdue the militant group, they argued.” Beaufort has outlasted every invader. It will outlast this one.

Now this:





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