The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Weather: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

In Court: trial week continues, with Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols presiding over the trial of Quinntavus Kwame Jordan, who faces a charge of armed robbery and the possibility of a 30-year prison sentence if convicted. 8:30 a.m., in Courtroom 401.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Derek Barrs U.S. Senate Confirmation Hearing, 10 a.m. in Committee Hearing Room, in Room Russell 253, Russell Senate Office Building, 2 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation convenes a nominations hearing for modal administrators of the Department of Transportation. The nominees are Derek Barrs, currently a Flagler County School Board member, to be Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Jonathan Morrison, of California, to be Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and Paul Roberti, of Rhode Island, to be Administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The live webcast of the confirmation hearing is available here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]





Notably: Researching recently the phyrically paradoxical phrase “celebration of life”–it is of more recent coinage than you might imagine, rising from the ashes of the 1950s–I came across this headline in the July 17, 1985 New York Times, page 14 : “A Celebration of Life on Site of First Atom Blast 40 Years Ago.” The story was datelined TRINITY SITE, and written the previous day from the place where Oppenheimer’s boys and a few women set off the first human (inhuman?) nuclear explosion in history in that New Mexico desert that until then had gone nameless, at least in white men’s atlases, but likely not in the obliterated memories of their predecessors. There had been a gathering at the Trinity site to mark the 40th anniversary of the explosion. The Army forbade demonstrations. Those were the heady days of the Reagan administration, when we were not a little scared shitless that he would make Trinity sites of all of us (less than a year before he’d joked about nuking the Soviet Union). But it allowed prayers, and on the first Saturday in October it allowed the Almogordo Chamber of Commerce to sponsor caravans of visitors “to the site to drum up publicity for the town.” That July 16 an ecumenical group gathered “at the spot where many people feel that man first put global death within his reach,” as Iver Peterson, the reporter, wrote. The Times, whose masthead was still 13 men to one woman, and she just a VP of “systems,” thrown in there like an errant subway token, had not yet learned to respect women’s majority share in civilizations. And anyway hadn’t Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer’s mistress, killed herself six months before the explosion? A thousand people had gathered at Trinity, some of them quoted: “I figured this bomb got me home two or three years sooner,” a veteran said. But why Trinity? “No one seemed to know why J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the bomb-building effort, chose that name,” Peterson wrote. Trinity is the Catholic doctrine about the nature of god–father, son and holy spirit. It’s given us some of the greatest icons in Byzantine history, one of which I still cherish from my childhood, though the concept seems to me a form of religious equivalent to burlesque–splendid so far as it goes, but let’s not massacre each other over it as we, alas, continue to do. The association of Trinity with the first atomic bomb blast is the continuation of that absurdity. Is that why the site bore the name? It so happened that Richard Rhodes–whose childhood had been more Trinity Site than trinity–answered that question the following year. He was in 1985 finishing The Making of the Atomic Bomb, which won him the triple crown of American publishing–Pulitzer, National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award. He relates the naming of the site in a 1962 letter to Leslie Groves, who directed the Manhattan Project for the Army. Groves thought Oppenheimer had picked the name because it’s often ascribed to rivers and peaks in the American West. “I did suggest it,” Oppenheimer wrote, “but not on [that] ground… Why I chose the name is not clear, but I know what thoughts were in my mind. There is a poem of John Donne, written just before his death, which I know and love. From it a quotation: As West and East

In all flatt Maps–and I am one–are one,

So death doth touch the Resurrection.” Rhodes goes on: “The poem was Donne’s ‘Hymne to God My God, in My Sicknesse,’ and among its subtleties it construes a complementarity that parallels the complementarity of the bomb that [Niels] Bohr had recently revealed to Oppenheimer. […] That dying leads to death but might also lead to resurrection–as the bomb for Bohr and Oppenheimer was a weapon of death that might also end war and redeem mankind–is one way the poem expresses the paradox.” Maybe. Though when I think of Trinity, my thoughts are more like the nuclear mushroom cloud’s approximation of a scrambled brain where too many synapses collide. I think of my childhood, my mother’s love of the Trinity, of the explosion, of the reaction of Kenneth Bainbridge, who directed the Trinity explosion, after the blast (“now we are all sons of bitches”), and of course my favorite, of Trinity, the character Terence Hill brought to life in a series of spaghetti westerns with Bud Spencer and Henry Fonda in the 1970s–“They Call Me Trinity,” “Trinity Is Still My Name,” and “My Name Is Nobody,” a movie that formed my thinking more than the Book of Job and the Psalms combined, not just because of the Ennio Morricone score, but for, among other synapses of Revelation, this one line Trinity pulls off in (I think) Henry Fonda’s Beauregard’s direction: “The secret of a long life is to try not to shorten it.” I doubt we can say that what began at Trinity is the very opposite of that spaghetti wisdom. Even more ironically, one of the scenes was shot on location at Acoma in New Mexico, the ancient pueblo atop a mesa overlooking a plain, some 160 miles from Trinity. Trinity is attending the funeral of an Indian chief, and Beauregard is looking for his brother, who Trinity finds in a grave. —P.T.

