The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Early Voting continues in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site. For more background on the election and links to all the FlaglerLive candidate interviews and articles on the candidates, go here. The Palm Coast City Council, in syndication from World Wrestling Entertainment, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The meeting will include resolutions to set a proposed maximum property tax rate and setting the first budget hearing date, time and location for the fiscal year 2022 budget in September. The council will consider a resolution to reduce building inspection fees and stormwater engineering. It will also consider approving the nuisance abatement initial assessment. Additional resolutions will be presented in reference to approval of the community development block grant (CDBG), an amendment to the 2020 CDBG annual action plan, and the adoption of the CDBG first time homebuyers’ assistance program. The full agenda and background materials are here. The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m., in a public hearing at 5 p.m., and in a regular meeting at 6 p.m. The workshop will go over the district’s new impact fee study and discuss redistricting of election district boundaries. The public hearing is about those impact fees. Foot Truck Tuesday is from 5 to 8 p.m. in Central Park, this month paired with the inaugural Chalk Art Festival: Participants are encouraged to pre-register at parksandrec.fun/events and there is a $15 registration fee. The fee includes a 2 foot by 4 foot chalkboard canvas and a box of 24-count Crayola chalk. Participants are more than welcome to bring additional mediums like spray chalk, pastels, etc. All ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Current participants registered range from ages 9 to 62. First, second, and third place will receive a prize and the winning masterpieces will be displayed in City buildings like City Hall and the Community Center.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The department is at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.

The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor