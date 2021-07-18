The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 18, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Early Voting continues in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site. For more background on the election and links to all the FlaglerLive candidate interviews and articles on the candidates, go here.

Wish former Palm Coast Councilman Nob Cuff a Happy Birthday! In lieu of gifts, read his recent column: “Palm Coast’s Choice for Mayor Is Between Competent Leadership and Truly Dangerous Dysfunction.”

Palm Coast Little League concludes the 2021 Little League Baseball Florida Championships, which started Friday at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Eight teams are competing from across Florida. The winning team qualifies for the next rounds toward the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Auditions at the Flagler Playhouse, for the upcoming production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” 1 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Auditions will be held in the back lounge of the theater. Signs will be posted. Park in back of the theater. South Africa and the world today–at least those parts of the world where statesmanship and the nobility of leadership still matter, which may exclude significant parts of Flagler–celebrate the birth anniversary of Nelson Mendela, born 103 years ago to a tribal chieftain in the Transkei territory of South Africa. Mandela was elected president of South Africa in 1994 after 28 years as a political prisoner. I have in mind this reflection by my compatriot Amin Maalouf in his recent book “Adrift,” a sorrowful essay on the seeming devolution of modern civilization in acrimony and social and political Darwinism: “Is it naive to think that racial tensions might have been less severe if rampant inequality had not been given free rein? If Reagan had not declared war on social security and the fictional welfare queen? The way I have phrased this question betrays my personal conviction. I am one of those who think that if we invest wisely in social harmony, we can reduce tensions between the different groups within a nation. I am even tempted to repeat what I said earlier about Mandela and his approach to addressing racial tensions in his country: it so happens that magnanimity is the lesser evil; and it happens that a good deed can also be a good deal.” Tour de France: Stage 21 is the final stage, down the Champs-Élysées in Paris.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.

The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor