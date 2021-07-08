The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Two residents, James Heren and Stephanie Raffo, will be recognized for their efforts to save the life of patron at The Anchor restaurant. Roseanne Stocker will also be recognized for her 22 years of service on the city’s Planning and Architectural Review Board, among numerous other civic and philanthropic involvements. County Attorney Al Hadeed will give commissioners the latest update on the dunes project and its perennial holdouts. Commissioners will discuss beach-access improvements for the disabled: the administration has a few low-cost options. Then there’s this curious little item on the commission’s agenda: Michael Pugliese, a Flagler Beach resident, is requesting that the city commission amend its noise ordinance to require houses that have wind chimes to be “attached to the dwelling.” The request is very vague, but it appears to be an attempt to address wind chimes left to the winds in yards, for the pleasure of it. Tour de France: Stage 12 takes riders and TV tourists from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, a little north of Avignon, to Nimes, a flat trip through the beauties of the south of France.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









