The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Public school students return to class today for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers have been at it since last week. The Flagler County school district is resuming school as normal, without remote learning, masking requirements, visitation restrictions or social distancing requirements. The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at City Hall at 9 a.m. The Financial Services Department will present a resolution to approve the Old Kings Road Special Assessment tax to be transmitted to the Flagler County Tax Collector. The Old Kings Road Special Assessment District was established by Ordinance 2005-10 to to pay for the redirection of Old Kings Road in anticipation of a Walmart that was never built. Property owners along a segment of Old Kings Road have been saddled with the nearly $6 million cost, which was borrowed from the city’s utility fund, and is being repaid over time. Property owners in total will pay $325,500 this year. Walmart’s share: $13,800. Council members will discuss a $160,000 digital survey of city streets, as part of the city’s maintenance program. Council members will hear a presentation on the parks and recreation masterplan–a flashpoint at recent meetings–and discuss their legislative priorities for next year. The full agenda and background materials are available here.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, “On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don’t have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









