The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Drug Court convenes this morning at 10 a/m. before Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins, Courtroom 401. Big heat today with the heat index ranging between 102 and 106. Teachers return to work next Monday, a week ahead of students. In case you didn’t see it, here’s the run-down on the coming schoolyear’s protocols. Let’s hope the schools don’t turn into delta’s next redistribution hub. In medias res: Toby Tobin, the Realtor, gives us “10 Reasons Not to Worry About the Housing Market” and writes approvingly that “underlying fundamentals for today’s market are not only abundant, but they will also be with us for a long time.” But what to make of a near-record median price for home sales in Flagler set at $315,000 in June, with median prices above $300,000 for 10 of the last 13 months, and near $400,000 in March? Not what sustainable middle class home prices are made of. Scam alert: The Flagler Beach Police Department cautions against “e-mails from Best Buys ‘Geek Squad’. The “Geek Squad” is a subsidiary of Best Buy and it offers excellent tech support for electronic devices including televisions and computers. The e-mail looks like a legitimate e-mail from the Geek Squad, the grammar is good (with the exception of the spelling error in the next to last line where it spells “Squad” as “Squard) and it carries the Geek Squard logo, however, the truth is that this particular e-mail is a phishing e-mail intended to lure someone into contacting the Scammers where they will be lured into providing information that will lead to identity theft.”









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) will continue its COVID testing and vaccination sites for the upcoming week. Flagler County recorded nearly 400 new cases of Covid in the week ending Friday compared with 240 one week ago. If you have not done so already, please consider getting vaccinated at one of the following locations:

Mondays from 5 to 6PM, Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach.

Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM, Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Wednesdays from 5 to 6PM, First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell.

Fridays from 9AM to 11AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

NOTE: There will be no COVID testing at the health department on Friday afternoons.

Vaccination appointments are preferred, but walk-ups will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Nearly all pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and 12 offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over.









