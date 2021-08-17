The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. The council will vote on the second reading of a zoning change that clears the way for The Tribute, a 240-unit apartment complex just north of State Road 100 on Old Kings Road. It will be asked to rezone a 108-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Belle Terre Boulevard and Citation Parkway from mixed use to residential, making way for what would be a 295-single-family-house development. The council is also expected to approve a new fee structure for parks and recreation facilities, including the city’s community center.

The Parks & Recreation Department will also give a presentation on a teen aftercare partnership with Flagler Schools. There is a demand in the community for more teen aftercare opportunities as demonstrated by the Annual Citizens Survey and a survey conducted by Flagler Schools. To meet the community demand, the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools are collaborating to expand teen aftercare to the Palm Coast Community Center. This program will launch in August with Flagler Schools providing the bus transportation while Palm Coast Parks and Recreation will provide the staff and activities. This aftercare will serve 50-75 teens to start with a goal to grow to 100. See the full agenda and background materials here. The school board meets in workshop at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, at 1 p.m. (third floor conference room) and in a 6 p.m. meeting (first-floor chambers). At the workshop, Paul Peacock will give an update on the district’s Youth Center and board members will discuss their legislative priorities. The evening meeting will include a discussion of impact fees. It’s Food Truck Tuesday in Central Park. But be prepared: the heat index today is expected to range between 98 and 102.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







