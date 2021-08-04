The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Canvassing Board of the Palm Coast special election for mayor held on July 27 meets at 10 a.m. at the Elections Supervisor’s office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, for the legally-required manual audit of the election. The board will choose one precinct and hand-count all ballots, including mail-in, early voting and day-of ballots. David Alfin won the election with 36 percent of the vote, Alan Lowe come in second, with 27 percent. The Canvassing Board consists of Palm Coast City Clerk Virginia Smith and members David Valinski, with Michael Martin as an alternate member. Canvassing Board meetings are open to the public. Let’s hope this meeting is as uneventful as the last. Cimmaron Drive: Palm Coast government and the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization are hosting a neighborhood meeting to discuss community concerns about a lack of a sidewalk along the busy road Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. (See: “Cimmaron Drive Residents Clamor for a Sidewalk, Citing Dangers and Degradation of Walking and Biking Experience.”) In memoriam: The bodies of civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found Mississippi on this day in 1964, after they’d gone missing that June 21. They were murdered by members of the KKK.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, "On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don't have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe." For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









