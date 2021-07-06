The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Tropical Storm Elsa‘s western bands should be making themselves felt late tonight into Wednesday, with the potential for heavy rains and some strong winds. The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in a workshop at the Government Services Building in Bunnell. It’ll go over its upcoming meeting agenda, two weeks hence, including discussion of the tentative property tax rate the board will set–on direction from Tallahassee–next fall. The Human Resources director will make a presentation on pay for substitute teachers, who have been in short supply. The Palm Coast city Council meets at 6 p.m. The council will discuss and vote on the second reading on the closure of Slow Way, one of the smallest streets in the city that’s caused one of its longer-lasting controversies. The full agenda is available here. You can watch live here.











The Tour de France: Stage 10 takes the riders from Albertville to Valence, a mostly flat 200 km. Euro 2020: If you think they’re less tribal in Europe, here’s how the quadrennial soccer tournament has gone, from the Economist’s eyes: “Any hope of a relaxing football tournament between friendly rivals disappeared in the 89th minute of a match between Austria and North Macedonia. Marko Arnautovic, a combustible Austrian striker of Serbian descent, slotted home the third goal in a 3-1 victory. He celebrated by screaming ‘I’m fucking your Albanian mother’ at an opponent, knowing that North Macedonia is home to a large ethnic-Albanian population. It was not the first such incident at Euro 2020, the delayed competition between 24 of Europe’s best national teams. Russia protested after Ukraine’s team wore kit with an outline of their country that included Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. In another game a Greenpeace protester sent debris spiralling onto people—nearly whacking the French manager—after misjudging his parachute landing. Rows about gay rights in Hungary, one of the hosts, rumble on. Before games some teams decided to take to their knees, to symbolise opposition against racism; others decided against. Some fans booed; others cheered. At Euro 2020, politics is everywhere.” Euro 2020 resumes today with the first semi-final match, Italy v. Spain, 3 p.m. on ESPN. Italy have won all five of their matches so far at the tournament.

Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

