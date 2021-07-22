The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 22, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Early Voting continues in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site. For more background on the election and links to all the FlaglerLive candidate interviews and articles on the candidates, go here. In court, Drug Court normally convenes on Thursday, but not today, as Circuit Judge Terence Perkins has no court duties all week. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is hosting an award ceremony for exemplary employees at 3 p.m. at the Jury Assembly Room on the first floor of the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell. The Flagler Beach City Commission, recovered or not from its hours-long budget workshop on Wednesday, meets at 5:30 p.m. Commissioners may again discuss the controversial decision to end July 4 fireworks and replace them with New Year’s Eve fireworks. The commission will possibly go the route of a committee, soliciting views from the public, before settling on a final decision. Holland Park Splash Pad closed again today: the splash pad’s filtering system has been bedeviled by problems since it opened in mid-May. It will be closed again today, the city announced, but for a different reason: “The contractors were onsite last week regarding an outstanding warranty issue that has since intensified, requiring the immediate inspection. The rubber pad surface of the splash pad is cracking and deteriorating in some areas which could become a tripping hazard. The City’s priority is to ensure the safety of everyone at the splash pad.” The playground and the rest of the park remain open of course.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The department is at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor