The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 30, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Bunnell library closure: The Flagler County Bunnell Branch Library is closed today through September 6, and will reopen on September 7 at its new location in the Marvin’s Garden Plaza, 4601 E. Moody Boulevard, Suite F1. The Palm Coast Main Branch Library will close early today, at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., as some staff members from that location will be assisting with the Bunnell relocation. Smoke Testing in areas of the B-Section: This smoke testing will be done today through Friday, September 3. This test, which involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines, will check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system. The smoke is odorless, creates no fire hazard and will not enter your home or business unless you have defective plumbing or dried-up sink traps or floor drains. The smoke test should only affect your home for approximately 15 minutes. Homes affected by smoke testing will find a door tag hanging on the front door. For details on what all this entails, go here. In court: A status hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Margaret Hudson, by zoom, in the case of Cornelius Baker, who was sentenced to die for the murder of Elizabeth Uptagrafft in January 2007, but whose death-penalty status was upended by a series of higher court decisions. See: “The Strange Case of Cornelius Baker’s Dangling Fate on Death Row, 13 Years After a Bunnell Murder” and “Prosecution Asks for Temporary Halt in Cornelius Baker Death Penalty Re-Sentencing.” Also, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is expected to hear a plea in the first-degree felony arson case of Tonya Bennett, who is accused of setting fire to the area behind Family Dollar in Bunnell on June 22, 2020. The building was occupied at the time. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. US Open and Reilly Opelka: Palm Coast’s Reilly Opelka, now the second-highest ranked American player on the men’s tour (behind John Isner), and coming off a fabulous run at the National Bank Open in Toronto earlier this month, where he lost in the final, begins his US Open campaign, seeded 22nd. But his first match is not until Tuesday, against #74 Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea. ESPN is carrying the tournament. See all Flagler vaccination and covid testing details below, after the announcement about Carla Cline’s project for hospital workers.









Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information for Today Through Labor Day:

Due to a special event at the Flagler County Fairgrounds this weekend, the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County will offer Covid-19 testing at its main office at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell.

The modified weekend schedule follows:

Starting Monday, August 30, testing will resume at the Flagler County Fairgrounds (150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell) weekdays from 8AM to 12 noon and weekends from 9AM to 11AM.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who need testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

DOH employees and volunteers have been working extended hours to keep pace with the exponential demand for testing and the record-breaking number of positive COVID cases we are experiencing. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

Since it may take some time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19, you should take initiative to protect your loved ones. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Talk with close contacts like family members on your own to ask them to get tested and watch for symptoms.

If you are identified as a close contact to a person who tests positive, there is a possibility the health department may not connect with you if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, you should get tested three to five days after exposure.



The weekday testing schedule for August 30 through September 6 follows:

Monday, August 30 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Tuesday, August 31 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, September 1 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Thursday, September 2 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Friday, September 3 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 4 9AM to 11AM Flagler County Fairgrounds

Sunday, September 5 9AM to 11AM Flagler County Fairgrounds

Monday, September 6 CLOSED for Labor Day Holiday

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM well into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart offer boosters to immuno-compromised individuals.

For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

