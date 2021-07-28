The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The sound of silence: the election is over. The Florida Commission on Ethics today is expected to make public its findings from a closed-door session Friday that included its determination on the case brought against former Mayor Milissa Holland by a former city employee, Jay Maher, alleging seven claims of wrongdoing. The commission is expected to have thrown out six of the seven claims, finding probable cause on one: that Holland misused her city email account to send two emails related to her work at Coastal Cloud, the Palm Coast company–two emails for which Holland previously apologized and attributed to inattention. (See: “A Candidate’s False Claims Against Mayor Holland Mix With Troubling Email Revelations.”) The commission’s fine is not expected to be significant. The finding is anti-climactic, at least to Maher and the likes of Palm Coast Council member Ed Danko and mayoral hopeful Alan Lowe, who fabricated stories about the commission findings and Holland’s fate: Danko had been claiming Holland would face criminal charges.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) will continue its COVID testing and vaccination sites for the upcoming week. Flagler County recorded nearly 400 new cases of Covid in the week ending Friday compared with 240 one week ago. If you have not done so already, please consider getting vaccinated at one of the following locations:

Mondays from 5 to 6PM, Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach.

Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM, Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Wednesdays from 5 to 6PM, First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell.

Fridays from 9AM to 11AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

NOTE: There will be no COVID testing at the health department on Friday afternoons.

Vaccination appointments are preferred, but walk-ups will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Nearly all pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and 12 offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over.









