The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 19, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Early Voting continues in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site. For more background on the election and links to all the FlaglerLive candidate interviews and articles on the candidates, go here.

The East Flagler Mosquito Board meets at 10 a.m. at its offices at the county airport. The Flagler County Commission would notmally meet on the third Monday of the month, in the evening, but only one meeting was scheduled for this July. In 1711 Joseph Addison, the English essayist and publisher, said: “I believe in general that there is, and has been such a thing as witchcraft; but at the same time can give no Credit to any Particular Instance of it.“ Isn’t that what so many of us smart, rational, witchcraft-ridiculing modernists are now saying about the Pentagon’s UFO fabulism?









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor