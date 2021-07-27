The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Today is Election Day, or more accurately the final day of voting–which has been going on for over a month–in the special election for Palm Coast mayor. Today’s voting for all eligible Palm Coast residents (who have not yet voted) is between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at their precinct. Here’s a precinct finder. Be sure to have an ID. All other inquiries, go here. Voting has been quite poor: 5,300 people voted in early voting, and under 10,000 did so in mail voting, for a total of 15,19 ballots cast so far, a turnout of 21 percent. For the past several elections, in-person voting on Election Day has drawn less than a third of the total voting proportion of the election, so absent a surge today, it does not bode well for turnout. There’s an election on, but the Palm Coast City Council–the Serengeti of Flagler County–is still meeting in workshop at 9 a.m. “The Financial Services Director will present the City Council with the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the Utility, Stormwater, IT Enterprise and Building funds,” the city says. “These budget items are separate from the general fund.” The complete agenda package is here. In court, what started as a heavy trial week resulted in a much lighter one as pleas and continuances replaced trials on Monday, with one remaining civil trial on Judge Perkins’s docket, although in one case–that of Palm Coast resident Daniel Priotti’s felony DUI trial–the continuance was the governor’s doing: a key witness for the state, FHP trooper Michael Lima, is necessary at trial. Lima is among the 50 troopers DeSantis sent to the Texas border in his latest political stunt, undermining the effective disposition of law enforcement and justice at home. The state requested and got the continuance. The Priotti case is more than two years old. Flagler Health Plus Groundbreaking on its new health and wellness campus, its first in Flagler County, during a 10 a.m. ceremony at the southwest corner of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway (6500 Belle Terre Parkway).









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) will continue its COVID testing and vaccination sites for the upcoming week. Flagler County recorded nearly 400 new cases of Covid in the week ending Friday compared with 240 one week ago. If you have not done so already, please consider getting vaccinated at one of the following locations:

Mondays from 5 to 6PM, Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach.

Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM, Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Wednesdays from 5 to 6PM, First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell.

Fridays from 9AM to 11AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

NOTE: There will be no COVID testing at the health department on Friday afternoons.

Vaccination appointments are preferred, but walk-ups will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Nearly all pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and 12 offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.

The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor