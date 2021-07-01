The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 1, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The calendar below says Drug Court is in session today, but in fact, it is not: it has the week off, presumably because of the Independence Day weekend ahead. No such luck for the judges. At 1:30 p.m. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a motion by Louis Occhilupo’s attorney for conditional release. Occhilupo is the 56-year-old man arrested two years ago for luring a 10-year-old girl into his apartment, where he allegedly proceed to touch her–and briefly kept her from leaving the apartment when she became uncomfortable. Facing a felony child abuse charge, Occhilupo was determined to be incompetent to stand trial in March and committed to a state psychiatric hospital. He suffers from delusions and told his psychologist that the court was against him and that “what they’re trying to do is actually murder me.” The psychologist concluded that Occhilupo was a danger to others, concluding in his report that “there exists a substantial likelihood that in the near future Occhilupo will inflict serious bodily harm to others, as evidenced by recent behavior threatening such harm.” Six weeks ago, the court found him competent to proceed to trial after all. Lowe deception: The Observer’s Jonathan Simmons reports on the latest of Palm Coast Mayoral candidate Alan Lowe’s deceptions, this one involving Lowe’s use of a photograph of himself with Gov. Ron DeSantis implying an endorsement on a campaign flyer. The Republican Party of Florida disowned te suggestion, which was not explicit. The Tour de France‘s 6th stage today is a 100-mile romp from Tours–which counts René Descartes, Balzac and Ronsard among its favorite sons–to Chateauroux, which has only Gérard Depardieu. The stage is a sprinter’s favorite. Starting at 7:45 a.m. on Peacock. Euro 2020: The teams have one more day off before two quarterfinal matches Friday–Switzerland v. Spain and Belgium v. Italy. With all the big guns out, it’s anybody’s tournament now.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, as well as a $10 food coupon to thank clients for getting vaccinated. Clinics this week:

Saturday, July 3 – J&J and Pfizer, 10AM to 6PM — Freedom Fest, Flagler Executive Airport. Look for the Health Department tent near the entrance

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









