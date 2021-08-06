The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 6, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays this morning, host David Ayres welcomes Dr. Stephen Bickel, the medical director at the Flagler Health Department, attorney Josh Woolsey, businessman Joe Wright and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien, appearing as a representative of his insurance company, to talk about how to protect one’s business from being sued by employees or customers. The show starts a little after 9 a.m. on WNZF. City Repertory Theatre’s “Twisted”, a musical directed by Beau Wade, continues its four-day run at City Repertory Theatre in City Marketplace 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite B207 Palm Coast, with this evening’s performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students, and are available here. Hiroshima Day: Today marks the 76th anniversary of the American atomic bombing of Hiroshima, one of the greatest (unpunished) war crimes of the last century. “The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony is held each year on August 6th, the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park,” notes Visit Hiroshima. “Remembering the 140,000 irreplaceable human lives that were lost, either on the day of the bombing or in the ensuing months, and the numerous atomic bomb survivors who still suffer from its aftereffects even to this day, one cannot help but be left with a strong sense of the horrors of nuclear weapons and a strong hope for world peace in one’s heart.”









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, “On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don’t have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









