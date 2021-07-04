The Independence Day Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Hurricane Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm. It’ll be crossing Cuba today as it continues to hook north-northwest, heading for the Florida Peninsula’s southwest region by Tuesday morning, and our own region by Wednesday morning. July 4: No parade and fireworks in Flagler Beach again this year but the city, its beaches, businesses and byways are open and still expecting visitors by the throngs. Crazies Alert: A right dishonorable county commissioners, fresh from defaming Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, today will attempt to drive customers away from Cooley’s 7-Eleven in Flagler Beach by gathering a flock of fanatics at 10 a.m. across the street under the banner of a political “sermon and rally,” as he calls it, by a Florida congressional candidate and latter-day member of the Inquisition. Show Cooley a little support, go buy a slushy or 10. The Tour de France‘s 9th stage today is another grueling test of climbers, taking the cyclists from Cluses to Tignes in the French Alps. Cluses, a town of 17,000, is the birthplace of the great French historian Fernand Braudel. Tignes got plenty of attention during the winter Olympic Games in Albertville. Euro 2020: No matches until Tuesday’s semi-final between Italy and Spain, but there’s always Wimbledon.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

July 2021 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm Choral Arts Society Presents “Celebrate America” St. Thomas Episcopal Church No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.