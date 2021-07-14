Today at the Editor’s glance: No government meetings today, no felony criminal docket in court (but for one minor exception), not even an unusually hot day ahead, which is unusual: highs only in the upper 80s. France may have gotten humiliated by Switzerland at Euro 2020 but it’s still Bastille Day today, though the Declaration of the Rights of Man wasn’t enacted until the night of Aug. 26, 1789. Note the balance between libertarianism and public welfare, a balance often lost in modern American libertarianism driver more by Ayn Rand’s adolescent selfishness than grown-up sense of civic responsibility: “Liberty consists in the freedom to do everything which injures no one else; hence the exercise of the natural rights of each man has no limits except those which assure to the other members of the society the enjoyment of the same rights. These limits can only be determined by law.Reading JD Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and a recently declared GOP candidate for U.S. Senate from Ohio, is like coming face to face with Flannery O’Connor’s characters–Mrs. May in “Greenleaf,” the grandmother in “A Good Man Is Hard to Find,” Mrs. McIntyre in “The Displaced Person”—those permanently aggrieved, superior whites so proud of having made something of themselves from a little bit more than nothing, who think everyone around them is either out to get them or cheat them or make fun of them or get something over them, a paranoia of the privileged that translates into one, long moan of aristocratic-odored judgments. Tour de France: Stage 18 takes the riders from the bottom of the Pyrenees back up to three mountaintops in another difficult 178 km through heart-stopping country.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









