The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 20, 2021

Today at the Editor's glance: WNZF's David Ayres on Free For All Fridays this morning welcomes Flagler County Planning Director Adam Mengel and GoTobin Publisher and Realtor Toby Tobin to talk about rapid growth in the county, with an update from health officials on the covid pandemic. Cultural Grants: Palm Coast government's cultural grants committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall to review this year's applications from non-profit arts and culture organizations for grants of up to $3,000 each. The city council set aside $30,000 in total. Tropical activity: Tropical Storm Henri is churning away in the mid-Atlantic and is expected to turn into a hurricane by Saturday, too far from the North Carolina coast to affect it too terribly but not good news for Long Island and New England: that's where Henri could be by Monday. Heat index in Palm Coast: Careful, today will be another scorcher, one of the hottest ones yet. It'll be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of those potentially heavy with rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s, with heat index readings of 104 to 108 in the morning.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the "Test to Return" program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







