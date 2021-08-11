The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 11, 2011

Today at the Editor’s glance: Cautious eyes remain on Fred, the storm making its way through the Caribbean and potentially due to curve around the western part of the Florida Peninsula over the weekend. Its impact, for now, is expected to be limited. Vaccinations and Covid testing: In anticipation of higher demand as the school year begins, the health department offers two testing locations: 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor and 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. Both locations are open weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM. People with COVID-19 symptoms should use the drive-through operation at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd and need to schedule an appointment by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Appointments are not necessary for vaccinations, which are offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.