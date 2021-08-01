The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 1, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: A Dangerous heat advisory is still in effect today in Flagler-Palm Coast, with the heat index expected to range between 105 and 109 in Palm Coast, higher in other portions of Northeast Florida. Do not take chances outside. “A heat warning means that some people can be seriously affected by heat if precautions are not taken. Studies in Canada, Europe, and the U.S. have indicated that mortality begins to increase exponentially as the heat increases or stays above a heat index of 104°F,” NWS says. Seventy-seven years ago today Ann Frank wrote her last entry in her diary, before Nazis shipped her and her family to a death camp: ““As I’ve told you many times, I’m split in two. One side contains my exuberant cheerfulness, my flippancy, my joy in life and, above all, my ability to appreciate the lighter side of things. By that I mean not finding anything wrong with flirtations, a kiss, an embrace, an off-color joke. This side of me is usually lying in wait to ambush the other one, which is much purer, deeper and finer. ….” She was 15. “The happy-go-lucky Anne laughs, gives a flippant reply, shrugs her shoulders and pretends she doesn’t give a darn. The quiet Anne reacts in just the opposite way. If I’m being completely honest, I’ll have to admit that it does matter to me, that I’m trying very hard to change myself, but that I’m always up against a more powerful enemy.”In medias res: The Observer’s Brian McMillan interviews City Repertory Theatre’s Beau Wade and John Sbordone ahead of next weekend’s opening of “Twisted,” a parody of “Aladdin.” ” Humanizing a villain is the history of modern literature,” says Sbordone. “Despite my reluctance to like “Twisted,” having been at rehearsal night after night, I’m growing to appreciate it. It’s a lot of fun. I don’t think you do parodies for knowledge. You’re entertaining the audience. See the full interview here:









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, “On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don’t have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









